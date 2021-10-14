The Lawrenceville borough council agreed to the 2022 fire department contract with a rate set at .80 mills of assessed evaluation. There was no contract for 2021 however the fire department received .75 of assessed evaluation.
The fire department requested a portion of the borough’s impact funds of $95,387 to use to upgrade the borough’s fire hydrants with quick connects at a cost of $9,400. The fire department representatives said that Lawrence Township is providing $4,700 toward the project. The quick connects will allow fire fighters to connect to hydrants in the borough without tools.
As requested, borough crews made an effort to locate the shut off at the fire department. New construction is expected on the Mechanic Street site in the near future and the water system needs to be located.
Council also discussed the current contract with the Lawrence Township Police Department. The board questioned the expiration date of the current contract, if there indeed is one. More discussion is planned for the next meeting.
The council tabled action on bids for flow meters at the sewer plant and uninterrupted electric service at the water plant until the next meeting in October. The uninterrupted electric service will be achieved with the placement of a generator.
The next Lawrenceville borough council will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.