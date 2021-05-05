LAWRENCEVILLE — With 68 people back to work and plans to hire more, Victaulic celebrated the reopening of an industrial plant in Lawrenceville on April 30.
Victaulic, a 100-year-old, Pennsylvania-based and family-owned company, purchased the former Waupaca Foundry earlier this year. The plant closed in August 2020, eliminating 150 hourly and 50 salaried positions.
Getting a new owner for the 22,000-square-foot plant was a group effort by elected officials and economic development groups, said those at the grand reopening ceremony.
The Lawrenceville plant presents a “perfect scenario,” said Rick Bucher, president and CEO of Victaulic. To date, the local workforce has exceeded expectations in reopening the plant and starting production of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions.
“Victaulic is excited to expand its Pennsylvania footprint and bring back to life the Lawrenceville foundry to support the growth of our customers,” Bucher said in a press release.
Victaulic is an international company employing 3,600 people in 13 manufacturing facilities, five foundries, 3,000 distribution centers and 37 branches. Its products are used in the Hoover Dam, Eiffel Tower, Beijing Olympic Stadium, Bellagio Las Vegas and to construct the mechanical shark in the 1975 film, “Jaws.”
Bucher said Victaulic hopes to employ 100 people at the plant by the end of 2021 and, eventually, have 225 people working.
“We’re ahead of schedule now and we’ll be delighted to fill the facility with three shifts,” he said.
Once local and state officials learned of the planned closure in 2020, they began working to find a new occupant. Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge and state Rep. Clint Owlett met with Bucher in Harrisburg.
At that meeting, Bucher was struck by their “earnestness and desire to improve the lives and environment for their community.”
Dignitaries had words of praise for the workers and their excellent reputation across the region.
“All of us, every day, Americans are benefitting because of your workers who are manufacturing and making things,” said State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff. “This is an investment in the people in Tioga County and Lawrenceville. At the end of the day, you will help us become the envy of the East in this great country.”
Pennsylvania’s best export is its work force, said Senator Cris Dush. Plants like Victaulic can change that.
“This is a golden opportunity to showcase to an international company,” he said. “It will help us bring our kids and grandkids back so we have more work and we can be a family again.”
Innovation has led to Victaulic’s continued growth and success around the world, said state Rep. Clint Owlett.
“Just like Victaulic doesn’t put it on cruise control, neither can we as a community,” Owlet said. “This is a win for Victaulic, the employees, Tioga County and the region. We definitely need to be looking for our next win and we need to go after that.”
