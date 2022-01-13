The Lawrenceville borough council agreed to reduce the millage rate for real estate taxes by one half mill to 5.1604. This rate is one half mill lower than 2021 and one mill less than 2020. The amended budget is available and can be viewed through the glass door of the borough office building.
Councilman Gordon Chilson will serve as president with Robert Penzone as vice president. Cleo Russell will serve as first pro tempore and Mansel O’Dell will serve as second pro tempore. These councilmembers will lead the meetings in the absence of the presiding officer and there is a quorum.
Council hired Anthony Urban as temporary secretary and agreed to advertise for a permanent secretary.
The board authorized raises for the following employees: David Birdsall, from $14 to $16/hour; Martin Price, from $15 to $16/hour; and Michael Hindman, from $17 to $18/hour.
Council took action to pay $$19.72 to John Barnes for work in a garage at the borough’s sewer treatment facility. Council also agreed to pay $4,798.93 as the borough’s share of hydrant adapters. The adapters, quick release units, will make it easier for firemen to connect to the borough’s system.
J.H. Williams was approved to audit of the 2021 financial records at a cost not to exceed $12,250.
McCormick Law will continue to serve as legal counsel for the borough through 2022. Austin White will represent the borough.
Two new council members, Cindy Burrous and Michelle Courtright, will meet with the Perry Bostwich Library staff to evaluate the hours the library is open and what improvements are needed. The library is funded through a trust.
Caleb Geist will continue to serve as the water and sewer licensed operator. Geist is paid $5,000 monthly.
The board agreed to have Jimmy Joe Carl serve as the borough’s engineer. No contract exists and no payment amount was discussed.
Council discussed that a recess could be requested if councilmembers thought it was warranted. Five council members voted in favor of allowing such a recess. Glenard Wetzel and Mansell O’Dell voted against the action.
Lawrenceville borough council will meet at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month. The next meeting is 7 p.m. Feb. 7.