The Lawrenceville borough council was unable to address questions during the July 3 monthly meeting concerning a spill from the wastewater treatment facility on June 21.
Council President Gordon Chilson said that he had not received a report, the Department of Environmental Protection had been notified and was not concerned about the discharge.
Councilman Cleo Russell said he had no knowledge of the incident until the day of the meeting, but added, “DEP said it wasn’t an issue.”
Residents in attendance said the spill continued for three days and that the DEP, Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies had been contacted. Videos and photos were shared on social media.
Council members did not express concerns, although residents expressed concern about waste entering the Tioga River and how it may affect children who play, fish and swim in the river.
Chilson proposed to meet with the church group that plans to do improvements at the Bostwich Perry Memorial Library. The building is owned by the borough and the library committee proposed to change windows and make improvements to flooring there.
The group acquired a $4,000 grant from the Krieger Foundation for the materials and planned to have volunteers do the work. Chilson said the volunteers must provide information to the borough to be covered by the insurance policy.
Coincilman Mansel O'Dell argued that the insurance company does not need the names and other information, only the number of volunteers involved. It is unclear when the volunteers will be contacted by Chilson.
Use of the ballfields in the borough were discussed with a problem with those managing the teams. T.J. Riley, who has organized the games since 2019, has been using an agreement requiring participating teams to present rosters and pay fees by second game. The agreement has not been updated to include this year's fee increase from $300 to $400.
Riley said there was no problem with the fee change and asked for information pertaining to any other changes that were not reflected in the 2019 agreement. Chilson repeated that it is a 2019 agreement, but did not produce an updated version.
Riley said he paid the $2,400 to the Vicki Willis, the borough treasurer at her place of work in Knoxville, for the teams to play mush ball this season. Riley said organizers did not know what teams are playing by the May 1 deadline given by Chilson in April, so that requirement could not be met. Vice President Robert Penzone said, “I have never seen that agreement.” Penzone did agree to meet with Riley to review the agreement.
Chilson arrived late to the meeting and presented bills to be paid as well as financial records. Chilson said the borough has $620,000 in savings and checking accounts with another $55,000 in water and sewer accounts. The liquid fuels account is “in the red” by $6,000, according to Chilson, who said the borough is waiting for the funds for 2023.
Council discussed and agreed to take action concerning the tall grass and weeds in the community. An audience member asked about the borough’s tall grass and weeds near the borough office. Chilson said that the property is owned by a business, not the borough. Council debated on how to take action and it was agreed to send letters of non-compliance to property owners in violation of the property maintenance ordinance.
Council agreed to pay $529 for annual membership with Pennsylvania Rural Water Association. The association, based in Bellefonte, provides training and technical assistance to its members.