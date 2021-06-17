A Lawrenceville teen has created a veteran’s memorial on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout.
Robert Penzone III, son of Karin and Robert Penzone Jr., dedicated the memorial at Power Cemetery on June 12, just days before his 15th birthday.
Robert, who is entering 10th grade and is homeschooled, was a Cub Scout for five years and a member of Boy Scout Troop 2062 for four. He said attaining the Eagle rank has always been the goal.
“I planned on being one; I always wanted to be one,” Robert said. “It’s the highest rank you can have. Only 4-5% of people who join Boy Scouts become an Eagle Scout.”
The path to Eagle begins with attaining the rank of Life Scout and attaining 21 merit badges, 13 specified and eight of the scout’s choice, and selecting an Eagle Scout project. Robert began looking for a project and reviewing ideas in November 2020. He met with the Power Cemetery Association to discuss projects at the cemetery before settling on the vetaran memorial.
“I wanted to make something that someone could remember veterans. At the cemetery there’s nothing where you can do that,” he said. “We wanted color, too, so I wanted to put flowers and a plaque dedicated to the veterans.”
The idea resonated with Robert. The troop places flags on veterans graves, he has family members buried at the cemetery and his grandfather, Robert Penzone Sr., served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic in Vietnam.
After deciding on a project, the scout council approved the idea. The cemetery association received a $4,000 grant from the Krieger Foundation, which covered the costs of the project. In April, Robert, the troop, association members and his parents got to work.
The 17-foot by nine-foot oval garden area includes a boulder with plaque made in Franklin reading: “All gave some; some gave all. Dedicated to the Men and Women who defended the U.S. Constitution.” A bench set on pavers is a place for reflection while a flagpole adds to the atmosphere. Within the space, flowers will one day bloom: lilies, tulips, daffodils, chrysanthemums, marigolds and more. The project was completed on May 22.
“I would like to thank Kenyon’s Funeral Home for mounting the plaque and setting the boulder at the site, John and Sheila Kilmer for donating the boulder, Wild Rose Inc. for donating the gravel, Wayne Smith from Kittle Road Workshop for helping with setting the flagpole and the retaining wall, the Cemetery Association for all they did, and finally Roymond Sackrider for digging the holes,” Robert said. “I would also like to thank everyone who volunteered their time into this project.”
Robert still has to go before the review board before he knows if he has attained the rank of Eagle Scout. The homeschooled 10th grader is enjoying the sense of accomplishment.
“I had a feeling now that it’s done, that we accomplished something and it’s going to be there for a really long time,” Robert said.