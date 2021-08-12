LAWRENCEVILLE — During the August meeting that lasted four hours, the borough council here agreed to enforce the ordinance for the base rate of water and sewer bills.
Following a lengthy discussion of a proposed amendment and the current ordinance, the council agreed to enforce the current ordinance and to take no action on the amendment. A base rate of $57.15 is charged for each EDU (equivalent dwelling unit). Customers can use up to 1,500 gallons before a higher rate charged for water used over the limit.
Currently some customers receive one bill even with multiple EDUs, such as an apartment. They pay the base rate, plus a higher rate for each gallon used above the 1,500 gallons.
Two council’s members, Gordon Chilson and Kathryn Helgemo, own rental property and abstained from voting due to a potential conflict of interest.
The remaining members agreed to enforce the existing ordinance. The base rate will be charged starting with the bill due Oct. 15.
Council learned the borough is eligible for $64,000 in American Rescue Plan. Chilson declined to sign the final documents due to concerns of responsibility. The council agreed in July that Mayor Bobby Scott could sign the documents but he did not. Instead, council president Kathryn Helgemo signed. The funds are to be used to ease pressures caused by the pandemic.
Chilson encouraged the council to approve a forensic audit of the 2018 records to determine monies owed between the borough and municipal authority. There are checks from the municipal authority to the borough for repayment of a loan, which have not been cashed because the available funds will not cover the amount, more than $129,000.
Council approved a quote of $4,268 from Ehrlich to kill weeds in the area between the New York State Bridge and the bridge on State Route 287. The weed control is part of the requirements by the Department of Environmental Protection on the Tioga River levee.
Council approved the addition of a drive- through window at the Dandy Mini Mart.
A second permit to replace windows and do foundation work on a private residence was not addressed. Council is split as to whether a plan is needed as some consider the work as maintenance rather than an addition or change to the existing structure.
Council agreed to purchase a generator to to ensure uninterrupted electrical service at the borough’s water plant. The Department of Environmental Protection requires uninterrupted service. A used generator was located, but council could not agree to make an offer on the generator and the matter was tabled.
Also tabled was the purchase of mulch for the community’s parks, dike mowing and the purchase of flow meters for the sewer system.
Lawrenceville borough council will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.