In a letter dated Tuesday, Nov. 30, Noyes Lawton informed the Wellsboro Area School District that he will not accept the four-year term on the board of directors.
Lawton, who was elected as a write-in candidate to one of the five openings, was scheduled to begin his term at the reorganizational meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Last week, Tioga County District Attorney Krista Deats filed a Writ of Quo Warranto asking Judge George Wheeler to remove Lawton from the position for moral turpitude due to Lawton’s 2001 conviction for inappropriate contact with a minor.
In his letter, Lawton wrote “I feel that these proceedings and the hoopla that has accompanied my win has taken away from what we really should be talking about: the business of the school board.
“Many have been discussing my criminal history, and I have zero issue with this. I have attempted to live a life of growth and am an example for people who have been in jail and are trying to assimilate back into the community. I will not bore you with the positive things that I have done in this community, but would rather ask that everyone attempt to lift the people up around them, rather than trying to bring them down.
“We have many issues within this community and we will never resolve any of these issues until we can get to a point where opposing sides are able to talk to each other without anger. I am hopeful that the person chosen to fill my position is able to work toward this goal.”
The WASD board will be responsible for filling the open position created by Lawton's decision. The candidate receiving the next highest number of votes in the Nov. 2 election does not automatically move up.
In the past, the board has asked for letters of interest from the community, interviewed candidates and made an appointment. The position would be for two years, with the appointee and others able to run for election to complete the final two years in office.