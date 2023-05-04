WELLSBORO — Like most of the legislative breakfasts hosted by Develop Tioga, the April 28 one included updates from elected officials about legislation that could impact economic development.
Unlike most of those same events, this year’s breakfast included a challenge from one legislator to use fearlessness to combat the opioid crisis.
State Rep. Clint Owlett challenged the 85 people attending to each reach out to five youths to support them through adolescence and early adulthood, offer guidance to challenges to peer pressure, and ultimately curtail drug use. Not only would that connection impact 425 children, but could also ripple outward to more youths.
“If we have a community that is a shining example of what it should look like, the effect on our businesses is real,” Owlett said. “We have to stop looking at the legislature to do it all. Is it real? Yes. Is it going to take a really long time? Yes.”
The challenge was the final step of a three-prong approach Owlett proposed. The first step a zero tolerance for drug dealers. Second, to make sure those with additional problems get treatment and help.
Owlett’s inspiration for the challenge was Adam Brown, who overcame drug addiction to become a decorated Navy Seal before ultimately dying in service to this country. Owlett also handed out copies of “Adam Brown: The life and legacy of fearless Navy SEAL” to two audience members.
“I want to see a Northern Tier that doesn’t see overdoses. I want to see a Northern Tier of overcomers,” Owlett said. “I want to see us do the right thing.”
Congressman Glenn GT Thompson, whose comments were livestreamed, said the votes to elect a Speaker of the House actually helped work out many issues in a short time span.
The nation’s debt ceiling is increasing “exponentially,” he said. Republicans. have put some measures in place to “put some adult behavior in spending,” and reduce the debt by $4.8 trillion over 10 years.
For career and technical education, pending legislation would increase the age from 49 to 55 for adults who would be eligible for career education benefits following a job loss.
The Farm Bill is set to expire at the end of September. Thompson invited people to weigh in at agriculture.house.gov by clicking on the Farm Bill drop down box.
Senator Gene Yaw said energy, economy and environment are connected. Energy is needed to build a strong economy; with a strong economy people are more able to care about the environment.
“The building blocks have to be structured in that order. If we tinker with the environment without considering the other things involved with it, things go awry,” he said.
Yaw said the Act 13 Impact Fee generated $99 million for the county and its municipalities since it was enacted in 2012.
“I’m not sure any other program has brought that much money to Tioga County,” he said.
Another economic boost was funding to the conservation districts to help farms reduce the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediments entering the Chesapeake Bay. Tioga County will get $2.6 million over three years to help farms implement measures to do that.
He expressed concerns about the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, noting the governor’s budget includes a $663 million in RGGI tax revenues from electric generators.
“That is a $663 million tax on us,” Yaw said, adding there is no accountability for how that money will be collected, held or distributed.
He noted that while Pennsylvania is reducing the number of coal-fired power plants, China announced plans to build 300.
“The logic of what we do escapes me,” said Yaw.
He questioned how electric vehicle batteries will be recycled, how the extra weight of those vehicles will impact bridges and roads.
One legislative initiative is to require solar companies to bond their panels every five years so that, should a collection site be decommissioned, funds are available to clean it.
He also supports changing the name of the state Department of Environmental Protection to the Department of Environmental Services.
In speaking with the new secretary, both agreed a culture change is needed at the department.
“It’s going to cost money, but people have told me if it changes the culture, it’s worth it,” Yaw said.