Legislators gathered on Zoom focused much of the conversation on the ongoing pandemic, its impact on the workforce, broadband and other issues.
Develop Tioga hosted the legislative briefing Friday morning, Dec. 10, with state and federal legislators or their aides.
Much of the conversations dealt with COVID-19, vaccine mandates, the impact on the workforce and the federal infrastructure investment bill. With legislators from both sides of the aisle, there were differing perspectives.
Congressman Fred Keller said he’s working to remove employers from enforcing the vaccine mandate.
“We’re not looking at whether someone should be vaccinated but whether someone has to do it and whether businesses should have to enforce it,” Keller said.
Representatives from the U.S. senators took different views on the infrastructure investment act. Amy Wechsle, with Senator Bob Casey, noted that Pennsylvania will receive $11.3 billion over five years for highway programs, $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs, at least $100 million for broadband expansion, $1.4 billion to replace lead pipes and improve water quality, $3 billion for abandoned mine reclamation and $2.8 billion for public transporation, plus more.
However Senator Pat Toomey staff Frank Mazza said the Toomey feels too much money was allocated to irrelevant projects, such $172 million for Pacific salmon, $500 million for tree planting and as the $7.5 billion for EV charging stations. The private sector has demonstrated a willingness to fund EV charging stations and federal dollars could be allocated elsewhere, Mazza said.
Broadband expansion is one infrastructure project that appears to have support from all. Keller supports a holistic approach at the federal level. State Rep. Clint Owlett said the state will draw down federal funds for broadband expansion and anticipates a supply chain issue for cable purchases. It will be at least a six year program, with the state creating an authority to implement the plan and award funds.
Tom Freeman, a Develop Tioga board member, noted that Blue Ridge Communications is committed to rebuilding 8,000 miles of cable over the next five years.
Tom Caffrey, a staffer for Governor Tom Wolf, noted that increasing COVID-19 cases has the governor’s office reaching out to partner with community organizations to increase vaccination rates.
“The true concern now is those getting sick who are unvaccinated. What can we possibly do to meet them where they’re at?” Caffrey said.
The pandemic has also shone a light on workforce development issues, he said.
Janie Hilfiger, executive director of UPMC Wellsboro and Cole, said hospitals are having a “huge issue” with the high rates paid for health care professionals from travel agencies. Hospitals cannot match the wages, are losing staff and then are forced to pay higher rates for the travelers.
“We are having a tremendous challenge with travel agencies poaching nurses,” said James Nobles, CEO of Laurel Health Centers, adding that the issue also impacts doctors.
As the pandemic evolves, Congress is looking at issues and concerns in the workforce. There are several actions being considered or enacted to help people move into new careers, such as Pell grants being used for short-term programs.
Local educators noted that workforce development should also include high school-age students. Tioga County does not have a career and technical center, said Southern Tioga Superintendent Sam Rotella, making it difficult to develop career pathways. Northern Tioga Superintendent Diana Barnes also noted that cyber charter schools engage in “price gouging,” charging school districts $27,000 to educate an identified student, which Northern Tioga can do for $10,000.
“Something is drastically, drastically wrong. Financially, we cannot keep it up,” Barnes said.