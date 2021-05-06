Federal and state legislators focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and economic recovery during the legislative update hosted by Develop Tioga.
Via Zoom on April 30, Congressman Fred Keller, Senator Cris Dush, state Rep. Clint Owlett and aides to Governor Tom Wolf and U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey spoke on top-of-mind issues: economic recovery, infrastructure and workforce development.
“We need to reopen the economy safely. I’ve always said the best stimulus is a job and you can earn that stimulus every pay period,” Keller said.
The American Rescue Plan is a huge step in putting the pandemic behind everyone and investing in the working and middle class, said Aimee Wechsler, aide for Senator Casey.
It contains funding to keep jobs in state and local government, reopen schools, support higher education, get public transportation back on its feet, vaccine clinics and $1,400 in stimulus funds. The Child and Dependent Tax Credit Enhancement Act will cover up to half of the cost of child care through tax credit and make it fully refundable, which should help parents struggling to pay for child care get back to work, she said.
As the economy recovers, Sen. Toomey and his staff are repeatedly hearing of the availability of jobs but no applicants.
“Whether people are staying home or are not incentivized to stay home…that’s not where we need to be,” said Frank Mazza. “We need to target pieces of the economy that are struggling and help them. Taxing and spending, in Sen. Toomey’s mind, is not the way to do that.”
Several legislators noted the lack of people seeking to fill open positions. Owlett is working on a measure similar to an Earned Income Tax Credit, which would allow businesses to invest time, material or products for career and technical opportunities in local school districts, and apply it as a tax credit.
“It’s not only bringing kids back to our communities, but it’s keeping them here,” Owlet said. “Rather than send those funds to Harrisburg, it’s invested locally and students can understand what is available in their backyard.”
Governor Wolf set aside $200 million for the Nellie Bly Scholarship, which helps students in PASSHE schools pay for their education, said aide Tom Caffrey. If they remain in Pennsylvania and work for several years after graduation, the funds become a grant. If not, it becomes a loan.
Infrastructure, particularly rural broadband, is another priority. Keller said that President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan should incorporate all infrastructure, but let regions choose where to spend those dollars.
Dush said federal dollars sent to the state should be used for one-time expenses, such as water, sewer and storm water issues in a way to bring businesses back to Pennsylvania.
Not surprisingly, the designation of U.S. Route 15 to Interstate 99 came up.
“If they can piecemeal (the designation) in New York, they can piecemeal it in Pennsylvania,” Owlet said. “To wait until 2025, I don’t get it. I think we should be pushing hard that Tioga County should be designated right now.”
Residents of the 25th District have a family income that is two-thirds of the rest of the state, Dush said. A proposal to increase bridge tolls to cover costs necessitated by the change would cost $1,000 annually for some residents.
“That’s a huge tax increase to someone at two-thirds of the state income,” Dush said.