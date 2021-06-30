LIBERTY — The ballpark in Liberty was a busy place this past weekend with the return of the Liberty Blockhouse Festival on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.
Under scorching sun, several canopies sheltered vendors offering everything from German roasted nuts to floral decor, body products from natural ingredients, honey and fingernail applications.
Kids hopped aboard the barrel train, pulled by Tim Bishop. The barrel ride usually has six barrels, but two years of inactivity left him with some flat tires that couldn’t be repaired.
Ice cream was a popular way to cool off, as was volunteering to sit in the dunk tank.
Teams competed in a cornhole tournament, tossing bean bags at the target while children consulted lists and searched for items on a scavenger hunt.
In addition, there were chicken barbecue dinners, ham dinners, concessions, a volleyball tournament, games and live entertainment.