LIBERTY — The community and its residents celebrated the Blockhouse Festival on June 25 and 26.
The festival began with a 5k run and mile walk on Saturday morning. All participants received a goodie bag and T-shirt.
The lawn tractor pull drew a crowd and adults and kids were seen driving their tractors in the competition.
The vendors at the festival sold a variety of food on Saturday such as sweets, honey and picnic foods. There were also vendors selling items such as socks, tie dyed items, homemade scent creations and a variety of ceramics. The Hatchet House also brought its trailer later in the day for people to try their hand at ax throwing.
Saturday included a Wine and Beer Garden with Innerstoic Wine and Cider Co. and Bullfrog Brewery which many participants enjoyed during the outdoor concert by Trip the Light Party Band of Williamsport. An energetic crowd enjoyed listening to the music covers played by the band with some festivalgoers dancing to the music.
On Sunday, those who chose to brave the hills participated in the bike ride in the morning. Participants were given the challenge to ride the 16.5 mile and over 1,800 feet elevation gain loop six times.
The antique tractor pull pulled a large crowd and a food truck was brought in as well as a booth selling cinnamon rolls to help feed those in attendance. The three vs. three basketball tournament was also taking place which had teams composed of local students and alumni. Those attending the tournament on the other side of the park were able to view this at the park’s basketball court and enjoy food from the Blockhouse Committee.
Photos and other information from the event can be found on the Liberty PA Facebook page.