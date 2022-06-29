Thanks to the newly-organized Liberty Tractor Pullers Association, Liberty was able to host its first tractor pull in what is estimated by member Mike Taylor to be about 31 years. This took place at the annual Blockhouse Festival on June 25 and 26.
The Liberty Tractor Pullers Association was formed earlier this year with the mission to bring back tractor pulls to Liberty. The committee members are Chad Phillips, Desiree Taylor, Mike Taylor, Tim Bishop, Wade Harlan and Michael Tripp.
Committee member Mike Taylor was one of the people who decided to take on the challenge to finally bring a tractor pull back to the Liberty community. Taylor said he’s been involved with tractor pulls for about 10 years.
“We had a lot of interest when we brought up the idea,” said Taylor. “It took lots of meetings and OKs to pull everything off. It was a challenge but everyone helped push through.”
The committee is comprised of many people who all contributed their own skills to achieve their goal. Taylor credits their teamwork and collaboration for their success.
“We’re all basically neighbors and we all know each other,” Taylor said. “Everyone helped out where they had the experience and knowledge to get things done.”
When the weekend of the tractor pulls arrived, the committee had hopes that both the garden tractor pull on Saturday and the antique tractor pull on Sunday would go smoothly with a decent turnout. Saturday had 54 hooks and the crowd met their expectations. However, Sunday’s turnout exceeded them.
“We knew a lot would show up,” said Taylor. “But we had some folks come from Troy, Williamsport and even New York State. The park was packed with vehicles.”
As for the future of the Liberty Tractor Pullers Association, Taylor seemed excited and hopeful for what’s to come after setting a solid foundation.
“We’re hoping to build our own sled,” said Taylor. “We’re also hoping to start doing them two to three times a year and maybe do some sort of fall fest. Overall, this one was a good team effort by everyone and it was nice to see it pan out.”
More information about the Liberty Tractor Pullers Association can be found on the Liberty Tractor Pullers Facebook page.