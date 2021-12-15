Williamsport police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of West Fourth Street late Saturday, Dec. 11.
Police were told that the shooter was driving a gray Sebring.
Shortly after dispatch, an officer spotted a vehicle matching that description traveling south on Campbell Street at a high rate of speed with no headlights on, according to court records.
The car then hit a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Campbell Street, police said.
As officers approached the scene, the driver, identified as Jeffrey Eaton, 45, of Liberty, got out of the car “with a rifle in his hands. He stumbled around in the street before going back to the car, leaning into it and then walking west,” after apparently putting the rifle back in the vehicle, court records stated.
Officers seized the loaded rifle from inside the car, police said.
It was determined that Eaton allegedly fired three shots at an occupied apartment building after an argument had occurred in a nearby parking lot, police said.
Eaton was taken into custody without incident.
“He smelled strongly of alcohol,” an officer wrote in an affidavit.
He was also found to have a bag of cocaine, a bag of marijuana and a live 270 caliber bullet, police said.
Eaton was arraigned before District Judge Gary Whiteman on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied building, recklessly endangering, disorderly conduct, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.