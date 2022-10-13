BLOSSBURG – Nine visitors attended the Southern Tioga School District’s board of directors meeting Monday, Oct. 10, but only one spoke, and her comments prompted a response from district superintendent Sam Rotella.
Elezabeth Nearhoof of Liberty said that she wanted to correct the answer to her question about social emotional learning being called “transformative.”
“Near the conclusion of the last meeting we were told that it is not called transformative SEL, but when you go to the board’s website and look at minutes from the September meeting it says “Transformative SEL” contract under item 5.6.”
Her question to the board: “Is it transformative SEL or is it not?”
Nearhoof said that over $52,000 was spent on a two-year contract with Moritz Consulting to educate staff to create a curriculum that includes it.
“If you look at the Moritz site, she specifically addresses Transformative SEL using the CASEL system. It is also aimed at redistributing power in working toward more ‘just and equitable issues, race, class, and cultural issues’,” she said.
“There’s a lot of talk about equity and race, it sounds like identity politics to me, and I don’t really care to have that woven throughout,” she said as her time was called.
Rotella responded that he had been incorrect in saying that it was not transformative, and apologized.
“We are not in the process of trying to create a controversial process, but one that supports agency and regulation of emotions and precursors for career readiness. The purchase price is being funded through grant funds, not our general fund,” he added.
In other business, the board discussed Rotella’s proposal to drop work sessions in three months of 2023, in addition to July, which was dropped years earlier.
Under the proposal a meeting would be dropped in March, November and December, in a addition to July, making one meeting per month for those months.
Board president Steven Guillaume questioned if there would be enough business to do in November because of Thanksgiving.
Board vice president Sean Bartlett said his only concern for November is if there is an election of board members, the November work session is a training session for new board members. Board member Jim Kreger agreed.
Rotella said that new board members already attend a lengthy new member orientation session.
The action will be on the agenda for a vote in December, Rotella added.
Business manager Bonnie Thompson reported that for September, eligibility for free and reduced lunches increased in every building.
“A couple schools are at the 60% mark,” she said. “Breakfasts are lower, but lunch totals are higher. This month free breakfast started, so that number could increase for breakfast.”
In an unrelated matter, the board heard from Thompson that only one bid had come in last week for the NP-MHS auditorium flooring, but that the contractor can’t do it till the spring due to labor reasons.
The project to replace the flooring and install new seating in the auditorium has faced other roadblocks since the board started discussing it last year. Postponing the floor may result in pricing for the seats to increase or fall.
The board will meet next on Monday, Nov. 7 in the administrative meeting room at Blossburg Elementary School.