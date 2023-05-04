BLOSSBURG — North-Penn Liberty High School teacher Mike Munford has been teaching history and social studies for 27 years and is “convinced that the best option for all students is to keep all five buildings in the district.”
Munford made his comments during the Southern Tioga School District’s work session Monday, May 1.
The discussion up to that point among board members had been on potentially building a new high school in Blossburg and closing at least two schools and busing elementary school students to either Liberty or Mansfield.
Board members agree the district needs to do something following a feasibility and facilities study, but keeping all five buildings open and renovating them was not the option they voted to have Superintendent Sam Rotella explore at their April meeting.
In a handout to all board members and the press, Munford stated that the district is “special and should continue its relationship with the towns” of Mansfield, Blossburg and Liberty, which comprise the majority of its students.
“The five-building format allows us to take into account the needs of both our students who struggle in any setting and those who are successful in any setting.”
All students, he said, need one-on-one attention from teacher to do well.
Fve buildings also offer more opportunities for students to be involved in activities and potential leadership roles, Munford said.
Munford also stressed the importance of the district’s “ability to reach every student with two high schools.”
“One of my colleagues always says it is all about the people and he is so right. Our people are our students. The smaller the setting, the easier it is for teachers to recognize each student’s needs and build relationships,” he said.
He noted that he has witnessed the impact of having more schools.
“Students from one school who are struggling and not feeling the connections or may be feeling forgotten very often find hope in the other high school. These students have found a fresh start where they build relationships, feel the love, graduate and become happy and successful adults instead of adding to the population of at-risk adults who end up in trouble,” he said.
He summed up that Southern Tioga can “make a difference in the lives of at risk students.”
“I have done much more for our students by having the same students in my class and activities multiple times. Through the success they find, they can find happiness in their lives,” he said.