Liberty is planning to celebrate its annual Blockhouse Festival this Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. The Blockhouse Festival takes place at Liberty Community Park and celebrates the history of the Liberty community with various activities and vendors.
The festival kicks off Saturday morning with a 5K run and one-mile walk at Phelps Garage at 4893 Blockhouse Road, with registration from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The race will begin at 9 a.m. followed by an awards ceremony. The course will run through town and take racers on some hills and end in the park. Door prizes will be given.
The Little Miss Liberty pageant will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. and there will be live music by Trip the Light Party Band from 6 to 9 p.m.
While there won’t be a bike race this year, cyclists can still attend a free bike event/ride on Sunday at 6:30 a.m which is sponsored by Oswald’s Cycle Works. More information can be found on the Liberty Blockhouse Festival Bike Race Facebook page.
On Sunday there will be a community church service at North Penn-Liberty High School at 10 a.m. The three-versus-three basketball tournament will be held in the park. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the tournament begins at 11 a.m.
The festival will also include lawn and garden tractor pulls on Saturday and antique tractor pulls on Sunday.
On both days, registration begins at 9 a.m. and the pulls begin at 10 a.m.
The Blockhouse Committee will have concessions including hot dogs, cheesesteaks (beef and chicken), french fries, funnel cakes and more. The event will include a handful of vendors such as Dobson’s Sips ‘n’ Sweets and JoAnne’s Tie Dyes.
As of June 21 a full schedule of events and vendors has yet to be posted. More information can be found on the Liberty Blockhouse Festival Facebook page or on the Liberty, PA Facebook page.