Book lovers of the county take note: the Friends of the Mansfield Free Public Library is having its annual book sale bigger than ever and in a new location.
Canceled like so many other events for the past two years, the Friends have continued to accept, clean, sort, categorize and store books during the pandemic.
Alice Gottschall leads the crew that is preparing this week for the sale. About 20 showed up Monday to transform the former gym at the Covington Community Center into what will arguabl be the county’s largest book sale.
The space now holds tables along the walls, front, back and rows in between, covered with books while more books are located in boxes below the tables. Some empty spaces still existed Monday afternoon, but there’s still a lot of books coming from storage.
To guide shoppers, yellow laminated labels identify the type of book at each table: Mystery Paperbacks, Romance, History, Crafts & Cookbooks, and more.
The sale kicks off this Saturday, April 23. Saturday and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday through Friday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the sale concludes 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
Prices range from 50 cents and up. On the higher end are the rare or collectible books.There are probably between 40,000 and 50,000 books collected since the last sale was held in 2019. There’s also CDs, DVDs, puzzles, movies and games.
“We price books all year round,” Gottschall said. “We continued to clean, price, categorize, box and store them.”
The sale moved to the new location at 2150 North Wiliamson Road, Covington, after initially renting storage space for the books.
“Roger Chilson, who runs this building, said, ‘Why not have your book sale here?’” Gottschall recalled.
Initially, the Friends were hesitant to change location, but soon realized several positives — more time to set up — a week versus an afternoon, the opportunity to extend the sale over two weekends and food sales to entice shoppers.
They forged ahead, creating fliers and ads to announce the change in location and promote the addition of lunch on both Saturdays of the sale. On opening day April 23, shoppers can purchase lunch from the St. James Caterers, including “Sylvia’s famous ham or chicken salad,” soups and desserts.
Closing day, April 30, the Covington Church of Christ will offer another menu. Plus, it’s bag day where shoppers can purchase bags of books for one set price.
Profits from the book sale are used to support the Mansfield Free Public Library.
“We pick-up what the library needs that the budget can’t cover,” Gottschall said.
Currently, the library is replacing the front steps, retaining the architectural features that mark it as a Carnegie building. Replacing the existing computers with new ones is also planned for the library.