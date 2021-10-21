WELLSBORO — After giving more than $40,000 to the Woodland Park renovation project, the Wellsboro Lions Club chipped in more money.
The club presented $4,000 to the Wellsboro Parks and Recreation Department, which will be used to cover the cost of refinishing the ceiling of the lower pavilion. The work to the handicapped-accessible pavilion was completed by Brian O’Shea of Wellsboro, who also stained and finished the new upper pavilion.
The project was part of the Phase 1 renovation of Woodland Park, which was performed earlier this year. The project saw the elimination of a circular drive-thru road, creation of three smaller parking lots, removal of a basketball court, installation of a new playground and replacement of the upper pavilion and a barbecue pit. A walking path connects the areas of the park, including refurbished gaslights and benches like those found in downtown Wellsboro.
The entire project cost just under $1 million and is the first of four planned phases. The second through fourth phases include: enhancing the forest trail and constructing a gazebo across the road, building two new basketball courts and enhancing the trailhead, and creating traffic-slowing boulevards on Bryden Street.
The Lions Club has a long tradition of supporting development of Woodland Park, said Parks and Rec Executive Director Pete Herres. When the original town pool was removed, about two-thirds of the park was filled with brush and trees. Members of the local Lions Club cleared brush, built pavilions and other structures.
Woodland Park is an ongoing project for the Lions, said President Tom Walrath Jr. The club holds its annual Memorial Day chicken barbecue, Easter egg hunt and other activities there.
Each year, the club sets aside $2,000 for Woodland Park improvements. Those funds are available when large-scale projects are planned, said club Treasurer James Carleton.
The next project is to place a horse watering trough, which once was located in downtown Wellsboro, in the park with a plaque detailing its history. The trough is being donated by its current owner Tom Harris.
The 32-acre park was deeded to the borough by lumber magnate Leonard Harrison with the only stipulation that the facilities remain free for the public to use.
The pavilions can be reserved, at no cost, by individuals, families and organizations. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 570-724-0300.
The Lions Club is a service organization that supports the local community in many ways, added Walrath and Carleton. The main service of the international organization is to help people who are visually impaired. On Sept. 9, the Lions club raised $2,341 in four hours as part of the White Cane Days.
For more information or to join the local chapter, contact Walrath, Carleton or any Lions Club member or attend a meeting. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday in The Native Bagel, Wellsboro. The first meal of prospective members is on the club.