BLOSSBURG — Cheryl Wilbur believes Blossburg would be a perfect location for a Lions Club.
“I’m the Energizer Bunny. I don’t stop until I get what I want,” she told Blossburg borough council at the May 15 meeting.
Wilbur, who is the Lions’ global membership chair for Pennsylvania and past district governor, asked for and received permission to schedule a meeting to determine how much interest area residents have in forming a club.
The largest volunteer organization in the world, the Lions are waiving the $300 fee to establish new clubs through July 1.
To form a club, it requires 20 people who are interested in improving the community and lives or area children. The name of the club — whether that would be Blossburg or include other communities — would determine the geographic region where grants and funds raised would go, Wilbur said.
Members can come from anywhere and dues are $6/month.
The club would determine its own service projects. For example, Wellsboro supports Woodland Park while the Cowanesque Valley club, which formed the night before the Blossburg council meeting, is looking at improvements to the Elkland swimming pool and bathhouse.
One of the biggest benefits, Wilbur said, is the $2 million liability coverage for Lions’ events. For example, if the Lions co-sponsored the Blossburg Coal Festival, that insurance coverage would be available at no cost to the event.
Wilbur’s next step will be to schedule a meeting, hang posters in the downtown and solicit businesses and residents for interest.
For more information, call 607-738-6909 or 570-537-2643.