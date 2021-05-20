WELLSBORO — This year’s Wellsboro Area High School spring musical, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” will be presented at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22.
Performances, weather permitting, will be on the stadium field. In case of rain, limited seating will be available in the gym. Tickets are $5 each.
Co-directors are Jodi Niver and Maggie Sensenig; Daniel Sensenig is the musical director.
The Wellsboro Bible Church is loaning their mobile sound equipment, which will allow the audience to hear the actors, who will be wearing masks while performing.
The masks, which will coordinate with the costumes, are being supplied by the Wellsboro Music Boosters.
Karsen Kennedy will portray Prince Eric with Giuliana Keeth as Ariel, the Little Mermaid. Regan Regina is Ursula, the villainess who transforms Ariel’s legs into a tail in exchange for her voice.