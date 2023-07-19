Through an ongoing and growing relationship with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, North Central PA Unmanned Emergency Services (Tioga County Department 50) was requested by CBP and responded to the manhunt for fugitive Michael Burham, who is suspected of murder, rape and arson. Burham escaped from jail in Warren County on July 6.
As part of Department 50’s “HALO” program, Dept. 50 deployed a drone pilot/HALO operator to support tactical operations conducted by U.S. Border Patrol Special Operations Division and Air & Marine Operations Agents. The Drone 50 pilot linked up with the tactical team on Monday and was directly involved in operations into Wednesday.
Department 50’s HALO (Helicopter/Aviation Liaison Operations) program was developed to mirror the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air & Marine Operations Ground Tactical Air Control program. The program provides Aviation and ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) oriented support to law enforcement and public safety personnel in the form of aircraft communication and coordination, unmanned aerial systems operations, weather monitoring, operational planning, etc.
The manhunt served as a successful real-world validation of the concept, which is a first of its kind between a civilian department and U.S. CBP AMO.
The versatility and flexibility of the GTAC and HALO programs allowed tactical teams to be highly dynamic, while always having a GTAC or HALO operator with them to conduct aviation and drone operations and coordination. Operations were conducted using vehicles, ATVs and on foot in a variety of locations, including the rugged terrain in and around the Alleghany National Forest.
Burham was taken into custody on July 15 near Warren.
North Central PA Unmanned Emergency Services is a volunteer department based in Tioga County and primarily serves Tioga, Potter and Northern Lycoming counties. It provides unmanned aerial and marine support to law enforcement, fire/rescue and other public safety agencies using thermal imaging drones, underwater remotely operated vehicles and a boat with side imaging sonar that was put into service earlier this summer.
Because of the department’s involvement in law enforcement incidents, members are required to have FBI background checks in addition to the standard checks required of volunteer emergency responders.
Department 50 is also a member agency of the newly formed Lycoming County Task Force 81, which is comprised of four departments from Lycoming, Union, Sullivan and Tioga counties with drone and other unmanned capabilities.
The department has been in service since 2021 and has responded to over 60 calls, including fires, searches, water rescues, disaster damage assessments and law enforcement activities. Funding for the department has come from various private and public entities, which can be found on their website at www.Drone-50.com.