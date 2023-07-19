Through an ongoing and growing relationship with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, North Central PA Unmanned Emergency Services (Tioga County Department 50) was requested by CBP and responded to the manhunt for fugitive Michael Burham, who is suspected of murder, rape and arson. Burham escaped from jail in Warren County on July 6.

As part of Department 50’s “HALO” program, Dept. 50 deployed a drone pilot/HALO operator to support tactical operations conducted by U.S. Border Patrol Special Operations Division and Air & Marine Operations Agents. The Drone 50 pilot linked up with the tactical team on Monday and was directly involved in operations into Wednesday.

