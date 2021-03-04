WELLSBORO — Christina VanDergrift arrived for the Friday morning interview with smiling eyes above her mask, looking refreshed and ready to go.
It was a bit of a surprise for this reporter, who expected the interview would be canceled after one of VanDergrift’s rental properties had been the scene of a serious fire the night before.
That’s not the case for this energetic, optimistic, motivated and hard-working business woman, realtor, vacation rental owner and, most recently, author.
Balboa Press released her first book, “Vacation Rentals: The Ultimate Guide,” on Feb. 1. Writing is a new venture for VanDergrift, who owns vacation rentals in Tennessee, Florida and Wellsboro. Her “light bulb moment” came after successfully operating several vacation rentals and being on the receiving end of the same questions: where to find a rental property, what should the house have, how to secure financing, what online listing service is best, what about furnishings, and so on.
“A lot of people feel like this is unattainable, but if I can do it, anybody can do it,” VanDergrift said.
To reach more people with their questions, she began writing during the initial shutdown in March 2020 while home with three children and juggling school work. One day, a pop-up window offered an online course for writing a book. VanDergrift clicked.
“I wanted to inspire people to get out of their comfort zone, to get up and not let other people’s ideas hold you back,” VanDergrift said.
She completed the video tutorial and received items to aid her in the task, then began writing.
“For me in one of the most stressful times of life, I found it very therapeutic to sit down and write 300 words at a time,” she said. “I like to do things fast, but you cannot rush a book.”
Beginning in April, she dedicated time each day to write and completed the 160-page book by the end of July. It is divided into two easy-to-read sections: the first is VanDergrift’s own story and the second is a practical, step-by-step guide.
“If you don’t read it all, read the conclusion,” she said.
This reporter recommends you read it all. Each chapter contains take-away lessons that Vandergrift learned along the way.
Her start came when she and her husband, Jeremy, purchased a vacation home for their family in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
“Growing up, our family never traveled or took a vacation,” said Vandergrift, whose family moved to Pennsylvania after her mother was a vendor at Dickens. “I knew I wanted to do that. With my real estate background, I couldn’t take the plunge and spend money and not have it pay for itself. We could never just afford to have it as a liability, but we were able to make it an asset and make money.”
Vacation rentals offer several benefits, including privacy for a family of three active (and sometimes loud) boys and more affordable. VanDergrift said her book contains a list of “30 Reasons” why people should consider owning a vacation rental.
“I love the fact that not only do I get to create memories with my family, but other people get to enjoy and make them, too,” she said.
The book also refers readers to her website, christine-vandergrift.com, where they can watch videos and download information, like her recommended list of furnishings.
Plus, VanDergrift is excited to act as an ambassador to visitors at her Wellsboro properties.
“One of my favorite parts is I get to be like a local expert,” she said. “Everyone wants my opinion on where to eat and what to do.”
“Vacation Rentals: The Ultimate Guide” is available at balboapress.com, Amazon and Barnes & Nobles, or ordered locally through From My Shelf Books & Gifts in Wellsboro.
The cost is $12.99 for a softcover, $6.99 for an ebook or $30.99 for a hardcover.