WELLSBORO — Sydney Spencer may be young, but she has a long-time passion for doing hair and making women look their best.
The young entrepreneur opened her own shop, Honeycomb Styling Salon at 130 East Ave., Wellsboro, less than a year ago. The cozy space is carefully organized to feel comfortable for those in the chair or waiting, while storing the products needed by the beautician. A blue neon sign proclaims “uh-huh honey” over the bench and fuzzy pillows.
Spencer said her interest in hair dates back at least 10 years.
“I was always interested in getting mine done and talking about what I wanted with the stylist,” she said. “I always had to have a different hair style each time and to color it and mess around with it.”
After graduation, she attended the Jean Madeline Aveda Institute in Philadelphia, completing the training in 10 months. Classes ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“I learned everything, hair, body and skin and even some about nails,” Spencer said.
She enjoys glazes, especially one line that gives shine and softness without lifting more color from hair. The line is relatively new and continues to expand its color options, she added.
The pandemic changed the cosmetology industry, and Spencer decided to go it on her own. The name Honeycomb came while brainstorming with her mother.
“Honey sounds nice and sweet, and the comb is a play on words,” Spencer said.
Hours are generally 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Mondays are by appointment, as are hours outside the regular schedule, she said.
“My goal is to make my clients feel amazing when they leave my salon and make them feel good about themselves,” Spencer said.
Also important to the young stylist is having that one-on-one connection with people, learning about their lives as soothing music plays in the background.
For information about or to schedule an appointment with Honeycomb Styling Salon, call 570-439-4241.