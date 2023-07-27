Variety and BlaST IU17 teamed up in Canton on Thursday, July 20 to present custom-made equipment to local kids with disabilities.
Three adaptive scooters and one adaptive bike were stationed at the front of the room in the BlaST Canton office as the children and their families found their way in.
Once everyone was seated, Deanna David of Variety thanked all of the families for their participation in the programs. “After today, we will have distributed over 130 bikes, scooters and communications devices,” said David.
“We have three programs, and you can participate in all three of them. You can also upgrade to a bigger size to suit your kid as they grow after three months,” David added.
The first program is My Bike, which was started in 2012. The My Bike program seeks to present adaptive bikes to children with disabilities. After listening to parents explain the most critical needs of their children, the My Scooter and My Voice programs were added. My Scooter provides children with adaptive scooters to help meet mobility needs, and My Voice provides communication devices to help children communicate with their families and friends.
“Bikes and strollers are all about freedom, getting them out into the community and allowing kids to be included,” said David. “The strollers are one of the most important things because they free parents from the house. They’re really good for elopers and kids who get tired. That way families don’t have to split up at the amusement park, you finally get to go out and eat as a family.”
David explained that one of the kids who received an adaptive scooter had never been inside a McDonald’s before. “The mother thanked us because her kid was so pumped,” David added.
Before the kids could go up and take their new devices for a ride, the parents were shown how to operate the scooters and bikes safely.
“We have two goals, safety along with empowerment,” said David.
Mia Wrolson and Mya Friends, both from Wellsboro, were each presented with their own adaptive scooter.
“It’s been a long road for Mya and this will make it easier,” said Mya’s grandmother. “She loves to be outdoors and this will let her.”
Once the kids were strapped in, they lined up in procession for a parade with their new mobility equipment.
“We were told about the program by Mya’s physical therapist,” said Mya’s mother. “The one that she had before was so bulky. We couldn’t even fit it into the trunk, so we couldn’t go anywhere. More kids need be able to get these services.”
Mia’s physical therapist from her school, Mallory Hamm, was present with her family at the event.
“She is able to walk on her own, but she tires very easily,” Hamm explained. “This will allow her to do things that would normally be difficult, like participating with the other kids on field trips.”
“It gives her access to friends,” her sister Karli added. “It makes a huge difference.”