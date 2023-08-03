When most people hear the sound of a rattlesnake’s warning while walking through the woods, their blood runs cold with fear. For this year’s state rattlesnake hunt champion and retired school teacher Steve Henneman, however, the familiar rattle sounds more like victory than a whisper from the angel of death.
“My dad was a rattlesnake hunter,” said Henneman. “He competed in the 1967 Morris Rattlesnake Roundup with his friends and caught the winning snake that year. His snake was 51 inches long and maybe 12 inches around. The guy who did the reptile show was there that year and offered to buy it from him for $15. Dad decided the $15 was better than a wood plaque,” Henneman laughed.
Henneman followed in his father’s footsteps. He’s spent the last five summers as an Army Corps park ranger at Tioga-Hammond Lakes and uses his experience with rattlesnakes to do shows for the Army Corps Wildlife Management from Mansfield. He’s also worked on well pads and pipelines moving any rattlesnakes that crawled into the equipment or got too close back to safety.
“I used to get nervous because I was always around these big, muscular tattooed guys, but they were great. They loved me because they thought that I was protecting them from the snakes, but it was actually the other way around,” said Henneman. “Someone even gave me a sticker for my hard hat that said ‘Snake Whisperer’.”
Despite his expertise, Henneman didn’t always compete in the local rattlesnake hunt.
“For the first 30 years, I’d take people rattlesnake hunting. It took me 10 years of Google Earthing, hiking and climbing mountains. People don’t realize the amount of time and money it takes to get into it,” Henneman explained. “I will tell you that I did all of that because I could, you don’t have to.”
All of Henneman’s hard work payed off during this year’s rattlesnake hunt.
“It was on my bucket list to be the state champion once,” said Henneman, who had decided ahead of time that this would be his last year competing in the hunt.
There are five rattlesnake hunts in Pennsylvania. To participate in any of them, you need to have a fishing license first, then you can get a permit for a single male snake over 42 inches.
“People need to realize that the purpose of hunts isn’t to kill rattlesnakes; you have to return them to where they were found. The snakes that you’re hunting are usually between 25-40 years old and just want to live out the rest of their lives,” Henneman explained. “They’re actually very docile creatures who just want to get away from you.”
The first hunt is in Morris and Sinnemahoning.
“I don’t do Morris because I prefer the other four, which are state hunts,” said Henneman. “I won both the heaviest black rattlesnake and largest timber rattlesnake in the Sinnemahoning hunt, though. I won 53 and a half inches and 74 ounces.”
The weight of the snake in ounces and the length in inches are added together to calculate a score for the largest timber rattlesnake in the hunts.
The second hunt was held in Noxen. Henneman was unable to participate on Saturday because he had to work. He successfully caught one on Sunday, but it didn’t win any of the categories.
The third hunt was in Crossforks in Potter County. “I ended up getting the second place largest timber rattlesnake with 53 inches,” said Henneman.
Hunters need to have had three snakes from the hunts before they can be considered for the state championship.
The fourth hunt was in Monroeton. Even though he already qualified for the state championship, Henneman still decided to participate in the fourth hunt.
“I was very fortunate,” Henneman explained. “I’ve caught three snakes in my lifetime that were 56 inches, and at Monroeton I got one that was 56 and a half. I beat my personal best record, but it was half an inch short of the largest ever brought in.”
Turning in the fourth snake also meant a 10 point bonus for the state championship, providing Henneman the winning score and the opportunity to cross an item off his bucket list.
“My plan is to retire and show my grandson where my secret hunting spots are,” said Henneman. “They’re amazing creatures. They’re population was decimated back when the hunts would give awards for the most rattlesnakes brought in. They’re coming back now, but it takes a while to build their population up because many of the baby rattlesnakes don’t survive. One of their biggest predators is actually wild turkeys; they eat them just like worms. Chickens too, chickens are vicious.”
If you run into a rattlesnake, Henneman recommends that you just walk around it and get away. “They won’t move or bother you,” he said. “They’re a wonderful part of the ecosystem.”