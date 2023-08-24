On Aug. 17, Wellsboro Superintendent Alanna Huck sent a letter to parents warning about a potentially dangerous app called Saturn.
According to Saturn’s own website, “Saturn is an app that helps high school students organize, simplify and improve their lives. The app is centered around each student’s school calendar. Students can stay up-to-date on their class schedule, keep track of homework assignments and follow school activities.”
“I saw some posts on Facebook warning about it being dangerous and took some time to look into it. It looks nice on the outside, but it poses significant safety concerns for our students,” said Huck.
According to Bark.us, a website that reviews apps like Saturn, there are a number of issues with the app. Initially, there was no way to verify that users were actually high school students. The social media aspects of the app also open the door for harassment and cyber-bullying. Saturn has begun to use a verification process that requires a school email address, but the Bark website refers to that process as “unclear and sketchy.”
Huck linked the review from the Bark website at the bottom of the letter.
“We use Bark at the school to monitor student communications. It uses red flag words and sends an alert to the principal if one of those words is detected,” explained Huck. “The website has safety ratings for different apps that kids might be using, it’s a great resource for parents.”
The letter advised parents to discuss, monitor and educate their children about online safety and the potential risks that they might face.
“Make sure your kids know that who they’re talking to may not be the age that they claim to be, and know what your kids are downloading,” said Huck.
Principal Mathew Sottolano, of Cowanesque Valley Junior Senior High School, added that parents should be vigilant of their kid’s online activities.
“I understand that it can be hard, but do your best to be aware of what they’re doing,” said Sottolano.
According to both Huck and Sottolano, neither school district has had any major issues with online security.
“With cyber-bullying, however, it can be very frustrating that it often happens outside of school,” explained Huck.
“We’re not aware of all that goes on outside of school,” said Sottolano. “If your kid is experiencing issues, call the school and we will try to get you pointed in the right direction.
Huck intends to send a similar letter to inform parents about other concerning apps in the future.
“Technology is wonderful, but you have to be careful and use it for the right reasons,” she said.