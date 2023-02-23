MANSFIELD – The long road to a water project for the Route 15 corridor may see some progress after nearly a decade of planning, according to Dave Flesch, of Mansfield, president of the board of the Upper Tioga River Regional Authority

The project, which would bring water from a new fresh water source in Hamilton Township near Blossburg, and be treated in the the Blossburg Municipal Authority’s water treatment facility before being piped from there to the Lowe’s Home Center in Richmond Township, has been in the planning process since 2015.

