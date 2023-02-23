MANSFIELD – The long road to a water project for the Route 15 corridor may see some progress after nearly a decade of planning, according to Dave Flesch, of Mansfield, president of the board of the Upper Tioga River Regional Authority
The project, which would bring water from a new fresh water source in Hamilton Township near Blossburg, and be treated in the the Blossburg Municipal Authority’s water treatment facility before being piped from there to the Lowe’s Home Center in Richmond Township, has been in the planning process since 2015.
The water along the corridor has always been poor quality, according to Flesch.
“Sixty-two percent of the properties have contaminated water with either bacterial or mineral contamination from selenium to barium and sulfur. They can’t even wash their clothing so many people use a laundromat and buy bottled water,” he said.
Larson Design Group created plans and rights of way granted by many, but not all who live or own property along the route in Covington, Putnam and Richmond townships.
Because of the hold-outs, Flesch said that the last resort is to use “eminent domain” for the last 10 rights of way to run the line, something that they didn’t want to do.
“The eminent domain letters have been sent to the individuals involved, so it is up to the district judge to schedule those hearings. The court will likely order them to accept the request for right of way to run the water across their property, and if they are within 150 feet of the water line they must hook up. The 10 residences are in Putnam and Covington townships,” Flesch added.
Though Flesch has not received a date for the eminent domain process, he is hopeful that if it is soon, UTTRA could go to bid and start construction by the spring of 2024.
Since the authority began working on the project, the price has nearly doubled - from $10 million to approximately $20 million. About $10 million in funding has been granted by the federal RUS program, with 55% as grant money and 45% as a low interest loan.
Grant and loan monies increased to help meet the increasing costs, but Flesch is concerned about how much more residents and business owners along the corridor would have to pay to get a tap in and then per month for their water supply.
“The RUS programed upped the loan amount a lot and the grant portion a little (for a similar project). They might do the same thing for us but then what does that do to the monthly fee?” he added.
According to Flesch, “there is already a lot of unrest for fee coverage.” The hope was to have a $65-$75 per month fee. The authority is seeking additional grant funds so people can afford to hook up and pay for the water service.
Flesch said the state is running an H2O program which the board hopes to tap into.
UTRRA’S board of directors has been stable, but lost a big supporter when long-time realtor Bob Wood died Nov. 29, 2022.
“Bob was a valuable contributor and supporter of the project. Since we don’t have that positive feedback, it is a major loss and he is sorely missed,” Flesch said. “He saw this project as something that could significantly enhance growth in the future Interstate 99 corridor,” he added.
Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton is a non-voting member, like Wood was, representing the county.
“He provides the political side of things and some monetary support that has made it possible for us to do the things we want to do,” Flesch said.
“He and the other commissioners have been pushing state and federal representatives to move it along,” he added.
The commissioners have provided a “valuable piece to all this,” according to Flesch.
“Without them providing the necessary monetary support that has made it possible for UTRRA to move the project toward being funded, we would not have been able to move it along,” Flesch said.
Because this is a new project and not an upgrade to an existing system may why it has taken so long to received government funding, he added.
The three townships all contributed money to hire an attorney and obtain non-profit status, Flesch said. “They came up with a supplemental for us to do all the other things without having to take out some other kind of loan without a source of income,” he said.
“This project is very different from most in that regard. Since it involves Richmond, Covington, Putnam and Bloss borough, these multi-municipal projects are the kind of thing federal and state granting agencies are always looking for,” he added.
Mansfield borough manager Chris McGann is also a non-voting member, Flesch said, “so there is also a connection with the borough there.” Jerry Farrer with the Mansfield Municipal Water Authority is a regular attendee of the board meetings, he said.
Blossburg Mayor Shane Nickerson also is a member of the UTTRA board.
Richmond Township supervisor Gary Fish, Dave Kurzejewski and Mike Gerow, both from Putnam Township, and Dick Powlison and Stuart Lisowski from Covington Township are all members, along with Blossburg borough manager George Lloyd.
The UTRRA board meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the Covington Township building.