MANSFIELD — It’s August and usually it’s the time when Brian Hershey starts preparing to begin the holiday campaign for Northern Tier Helping Hands.
But not this year. This year Brian is putting his house in order. He’s in hospice care with a neuroendocrine tumor, a very aggressive and rare cancer. Doctors gave him two weeks to two months; it’s been one month since the diagnosis.
His daughter Melinda took off work to stay indefinitely and care for her father, along with her son Sam. Son Ryan “Bub” stops in to do the outdoor chores.
Brian and his wife, the late Lois “Janie” Hershey, founded the Northern Tier Helping Hands in 2007, initially to provide holiday gifts for families in need. It came after Janie’s resignation from a national charity and the couple’s desire to make sure that local donations benefitted local residents.
“It’s very hard when you’re a child or going into your teens, and all your friends have all this stuff,” Brian said. “But because of your parents’ financial situation, you don’t. We were able to provide a big bag of toys and gifts for each child, which made each child’s Christmas wonderful.”
Janie developed an app- lication so that parents or grandparents could request gifts for a child or children. The children’s names were written on a tag, which hung on trees in area businesses. Employees or customers would take a tag, which had the children’s age, sex, size and some items that he or she wanted for the holiday.
The person would then buy the gifts or make a monetary donation and return them before the holiday. If it was money, Helping Parents or grandparents would pick up the items a few days before Christmas, along with tape, ribbon, tags and wrapping paper.
Over the years, they provided holiday gifts for thousands of children. In the last five years, they’ve averaged 1,400-1,600 children each year in Tioga and Bradford counties.
It was always the vision of Helping Hands to become more than a holiday program. They started a grandparents program, so that grandparents were able to give to their grandkids. A back-to-school backpack program was launched to serve children in McKean and Potter counties as well as Bradford and Tioga. The organization supported victims of house fires.
“What she and the volunteers were able to create — from being an ex-Salvation Army employee to creating this big, wonderful program for families and children at Christmas and school time,” Brian said.
It wasn’t always easy; in fact it was seldom easy. Every year presented new challenges. Often that challenge was to find a space large enough to hold the 4,000-plus toys, clothing, hygiene items and more collected or brought, and disperse the items back to families before Christmas. The group found themselves in empty private schools, used empty office space in a transport business, and found other locations across the county.
There were donors to solicit, volunteers to gather, gifts to buy so that every child would be fairly equitable and vehicles to keep running to do the legwork.
The heydey was the early days of shale gas development, when gas companies would make large donations to Helping Hands. Repsol was a big donor, taking 75-100 children’s tags to provide for all of them. When that ran out after about five years, there was a scramble to find other resources, Brian said.
Vehicles kept getting old and more difficult to maintain. Matthews Motors stepped in to cover repairs and also made a significant monetary donation.
Perhaps the biggest challenge was the loss of Janie, the leader of the organization. She died Dec. 15, 2016, the day before the annual giveaway to families.
“I was in the hospital with the doctors deciding to put my wife to death, while we were in full gear,” Brian recalled. “I had to leave after she died to go to the give-away site to see it through.”
The following year, 2017, the volunteers rallied to hold the program in Janie’s memory and many returned for 2018. After that “their leader was no longer there. I was there, but I was the man behind the leader,” Brian said.
His goal now is deciding whether to find a new home for the program, or let it go. It would be worse, he said, to offer a program that is unable to meet the community expectations than to let it end. Wellspring Community Support Services, a Mansfield-based organization providing programs for mental health and disabled persons, is exploring taking on Helping Hands, said Tonya Wilkinson.
The couple shared struggles in getting to a point where they could offer Helping Hands to the community. Janie left an abusive relationship to move to the county; Brian arrived in 1991 hoping to deal with addiction. His problems followed him and he ended up “all but near homeless” and in court-ordered counseling. Once he completed the program, his first job was with Green Thumb, a state program to return him to the work force. He then accepted a job with Martha Lloyd as a peer helper. During that time, he met Janie and they began dating. They married on July 21, 2001.
From Martha Lloyd, he accepted a job as a peer helper with Wellspring. Janie also ended up working there.
“I became a real nice guy who wanted to help people,” Brian said. “I always was a real nice guy who wanted to help people, but the drinking and drugs prevented me from doing that.”
A bear of a man, Brian’s demeanor made him a favorite among the Wellspring clients, Tonya said. “He was the most requested peer of all our peer helpers,” she said.
The recipients of so much support, Tonya believes that’s why the Hersheys sought to pay it forward with Helping Hands.
“They knew there are not enough smiles in the world. There are not enough thank yous in the world,” Tonya said.
She hopes that the community and people who received support from Helping Hands will brighten Brian’s last days with thank you cards and memories of how the organization made a difference.
“It means a lot. I wish people would have expressed their love and appreciation to my late wife,” Brian said. “While we don’t do it to get recognition, it is nice to get recognized.”
Brian’s address is 114 Starks Road, Lot 4, Mansfield, PA 16933.