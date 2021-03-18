I was on my way to look at a puppy for my daughter Julia on a beautiful fall afternoon, Oct. 17, 2020 to be exact. As I was driving, and almost to my destination, Kaynen, a friend of my son Isaiah began texting and calling my phone.
Kaynen could not reach Isaiah by phone and hadn’t heard from him since the previous day. The two of them were scheduled to do some tree work for Kaynen’s cousin starting at 9 a.m. It was 1 p.m. and nobody had heard from Isaiah.
Julia was answering the calls while I drove. I told her to tell Kaynen to call my husband Thad so that he could locate Isaiah.
Isaiah (Ike) had used drugs previously but had been clean for a year. My mind went there briefly but I brushed it off and kept driving. After all, Isaiah was working a full-time job, had his own apartment and did side jobs. Isaiah was good, he was OK.
As Julia and I reached our destination, one more phone call came in at 1:37 p.m. It was Thad and what he said changed my life forever.
“Isaiah is gone.”
I knew what he meant, but still I answered, “Gone? Where?”
The drive from Lawrenceville back to Wellsboro seemed like the longest drive I had ever driven. I arrived at Isaiah’s apartment to find Thad, Kaynen, other friends, the police and the coroner.
“This can’t be happening… No, no, no, not my son,” kept going through my head.
As Thad and I along with our other five children began to plan Isaiah’s memorial service, questions kept arising as to why: why would he go back to the drugs?
In scrolling through Isaiah’s Facebook messages, we were able to put the puzzle pieces together. Some so-called friends of Isaiah’s had reached out to him, enticing him with illegal drugs. Isaiah had resisted for months, but the sale of a saw brought him to their house.
And then the “investigation” began. I have fought tooth and nail for every inch of the investigation. Through talking to other families who have lost their child to drug poisoning, I learned that there has never been one charge or conviction on a count of drug delivery resulting in death in Tioga County. Other families have also reported that “investigations” into their loved one’s deaths have fallen to the wayside. They are not priority.
Meanwhile, the drug dealers are out and about in the community, thriving and striving without a worry in the world.
Since Ike’s death, two more people have died of overdose, most likely from the same drug dealers. Since no one has done anything on Ike’s behalf, I decided to use my sorrow and anger to take action in his memory.
As a licensed social worker, I’m uniquely qualified to run my new business, “Ike’s Road,” to help families who have been affected by drug overdose help one another through grief and loss.
Peer-led group bereavement sessions are held bi-weekly in our offices behind St. James’ Episcopal Church, located at 18 St. James St., in downtown Mansfield. Bob Coppage, a life coach, will also assist with other bereavement groups.