Emergency responders and vehicles from the Blossburg and Mansfield fire and rescue departments set up apparatus at the Lowe’s store in Mansfield on Saturday morning, Oct. 2. The display was part of the Fire Prevention Week, which is celebrated Sunday to Saturday during the week that Oct. 9 falls on. Oct. 9 commemorates the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Lowe’s hosts the emergency responders ever year, said those in attendance.
Lowe’s invites emergency responders to set-up
Natalie Kennedy
Managing Editor/General Manager
