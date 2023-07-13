Jaw measurement

Biology major Sage Kennedy measures the jaw specimen.

A research paper written by a faculty-student duo from Lycoming College was recently published online in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, in collaboration with additional paleontologists. The paper, “First records of Ischnacanthiformes (“Acanthodii”) from the Upper Devonian Catskill Formation in north-central Pennsylvania, USA,” details recently discovered jaw specimens of acanthodians, a group of extinct fishes commonly known as “spiny sharks” that lived from approximately 442 to 252 million years ago.

Lycoming College’s David Broussard Ph.D., associate professor of biology, and Sage Kennedy ’25, a biology major and painting minor from Hughesville, who assisted with fieldwork and created artistic reconstructions of the jaw specimens for the manuscript, teamed up with Carole Burrow, Ph.D., from the Queensland Museum in Brisbane, Australia, who is the world’s expert on ischnacanthid acanthodians, to identify and describe these jaw specimens. Other coauthors included Jeffrey Trop, Ph.D., professor of geology and environmental geosciences at Bucknell University, Edward Daeschler, Ph.D., professor of biodiversity, earth and environmental science at Drexel University and curator of vertebrate zoology at the Academy of Natural Sciences and Pierre Zippi, Ph.D., paleobotanist and research professor at Southern Methodist University.

