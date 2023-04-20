MAC park rendering

A new park for the community of Mansfield is coming soon. This rendering by architects Foor and Associates, Mansfield shows the potential of what could be in a space now nothing more than a gravel lot.

MANSFIELD — Mansfield could soon see a new park where the old borough building once sat, according to Dave Cummings, president of the Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation.

Cummings and Larry Foor, architect, with Foor and Associates, Mansfield presented plans for the park to borough council at its Wednesday, April 12 meeting.

