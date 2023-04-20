MANSFIELD — Mansfield could soon see a new park where the old borough building once sat, according to Dave Cummings, president of the Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation.
Cummings and Larry Foor, architect, with Foor and Associates, Mansfield presented plans for the park to borough council at its Wednesday, April 12 meeting.
The park will take up two lots between the Calkins building and the Presbyterian Church on East Wellsboro Street.
Cummings said MAC will entirely fund the creation of the park.
“It will be an inviting space for the public and students, someplace for downtown workers to have lunch in the summer,” Foor said.
“It will be a green space and have landscaping, plantings and paved walkways area and a performance space,” Foor added.
There will not be parking, any parking will remain on street, Cummings said.
The park will include lighting for safety and security, with water and electric available as needed. It will turn a gravel lot into a nice feature for downtown, Foor said. The plan also includes ongoing maintenance.
Cummings said he hopes to have the bid documents prepared by end of April.
“If we get the bids by early summer, it depends on weather, but we hope to get it done by this fall,” he added.
The alley behind the Calkins building will remain accessible for the tenants there, Cummings said.
MAC was formed in 2009 to build student housing on campus. The four-person organization also provides scholarships on campus and other projects in town, such as the Gatehouse.
“Since we started, we have awarded nearly $1.5 million total in scholarships,” Cummings said.
Mansfield University had purchased the two lots with the original intent of providing an incubator business, such as a movie theatre.
“We got the property when it went up for sale. And we thought let’s do something nice for the people of the community and university students,” he added.
The other organization members are Brian Barden, Chuck Colby and Al Quimby.
“It’s a great gift for the community,” said councilman Steve McCloskey.