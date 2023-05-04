Like so many small businesses in America, Maddie’s Nightcrawlers in Tioga is a family affair. But entrepreneur Maddie Knapp, 11, is special in many ways, including how she cares for her twin brother Curtis.
Curtis is nonverbal autistic and his sister makes sure Curtis feels loved and included in all parts of her life, including her business.
Maddie said she likes to sit with her brother, and sometimes sings and reads to him. The love and attention she gives him does not go unnoticed.
Maddie’s grandfather gave her a four-wheeler emblazoned with the name of her business to help her and her friends get to more locations to pick night crawlers before he died in 2021.
“He was so proud of her,” her father Kevin Knapp said.
Maddie started selling the big, wriggly worms, better known as nightcrawlers, to fishermen when she was only 8.
Why would she and her friends want to pick the slimy, fat worms that come up out of the ground just after dark on a rainy night?
Well, because her dad did it when he was a kid and “I thought it would be cool.”
Kevin said he and his friends sold the worms for two cents each and could make $20 on a good day, which he said was “a lot of money in the ‘80s.”
Though her offerings have grown since its humble start four years ago, nightcrawlers remain the best seller of them all, especially once warmer weather — and fishing season — arrive in the spring.
“Last year we sold about 7,000 nightcrawlers,” Kevin Knapp said. “We get about 100 customers a week.”
Maddie’s big sister Chelsea bought a shed which is located on Wellsboro Street. The shed and adjacent refrigerator house Maddie’s business operation. Inside the shed, customers can find fishing tackle, lures and poles, as well as camping supplies and firewood.
Inside the refrigerator, you can find “stunners and fatheads, both types of minnows, and red worms, a smaller version of night-crawlers, all from suppliers,” Maddie said.
Though she isn’t a big fan of eating what she catches, Maddie and her dad really enjoy fishing for “channel cats” or catfish, off the bridge just outside of town that goes over the Tioga River. Another good spot is off the spillway of the dam in Tioga or at Hammond Lake in Ives Run State Park.
“We usually just throw back whatever we catch,” he said.
Not only does she like to fish, but she likes to hunt, play softball, roller skate, ski and ice skate, her dad said. She planned on going turkey hunting with her dad at the time of this writing.
Maddie gets to keep some of what she earns, even though much of it goes back into the business. And those friends of hers who help? She pays them, her dad said.
That is what Maddie likes most about her business, going out with her friends to pick nightcrawlers.
“It’s a really fun time,” she said.
Some of the money she earns is being saved for her education, but each year she gets to buy something she wants.
Last year she bought an Air Track for gymnastics that goes in the swimming pool, another activity she enjoys. This year she’s planning on a laptop computer to help her keep track of the business records, which right now are recorded by hand in a record book.