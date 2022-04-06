Garrett Thomas, Joe Maxwell and Kozmo will be bringing magic to Wellsboro this Saturday, April 9.
This Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m., three of the world’s greatest magicians — Joe Maxwell, Garrett Thomas and Kozmo — will treat eight-year-olds to adults to family-friendly, close-up magic beyond their wildest imagination in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets, if available, will be sold at the door.
This trio has performed magic for some of the biggest stars in the world, such as David Copperfield, Madonna, Johnny Depp, Willie Nelson, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Rogan, Jay Leno and Trace Adtkins.
In this magic show, there are illusions, comedy, family-friendly close-up magic using a variety of objects from Rubik’s cubes to coins, cards and even a wine glass along with lots of surprises and new magical moments.
“We use cameras and screens so people in the audience can see all of the details of our magic. The beauty of the show is we make sure that everyone in the audience has a great seat,” Kozmo said.
Admission is $25. For tickets and more information, visit www.deanecenter.com or call 570-724-6220.