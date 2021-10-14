WELLSBORO — Tioga County commissioners are urging voters to return mail-in and absentee ballots as quickly as possible.
At the Oct. 12 meeting, commissioners said 1,587 mail-in ballots have been sent out from the Office of Elections. As of Tuesday, only 339 had been returned.
Unlike 2020 when ballots could be returned five days after the election, all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 2.
“It’s a little bit concerning because the U.S. Post Office has changed some things and said to expect more mail delays,” said Commissioner Mark Hamilton. “I highly encourage sending in your mail-in ballot as early as you can.”
Voters can also drop off their ballot at the box in the courthouse entry area. The drop box is monitored by security and only elections officials have access to it.
The drop box is available 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day.
Voters should follow directions to insure their vote will be counted.
Hamilton recommended that voters using put ballots in the mail no later than Oct. 21; earlier would be better.
In a related matter, due to the pandemic and declining numbers of volunteers, the commissioners authorized the director of elections to appoint poll workers as needed at county polling locations with vacancies.
If interested in working at a polling place, call 570-723-8230.