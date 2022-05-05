Two hundred and thirty. That’s the number of pinwheels that decorated the lawn adjacent to the Deane Center in Wellsboro. It’s also the average annual number of child abuse reported in Tioga County every year.
The pinwheels have been up for all of April in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month, set out by I’m Protecting Against Childhood Trauma (ImPACT) and Rewritten. Robin Adams, executive director of ImPACT, and Ashley Wilson, executive director of Rewritten, handed out sins and blue and silver pinwheels to those attending.
The month-long observation concluded on Saturday, April 30, with a Child Abuse Awareness Walk, tour of the Children’s Advocacy Center and concluding with Bring the Thunder, about 50 motorcyclists arriving in a snow of support.
ImPACT currently has 12 volunteers in the court-appointed special advocate program, and has served up to 18 children in the first 18 months, said CASA director McKenna Christman. She is currently recruiting the next group of volunteers whose job is to advocate for children in care.
“We’ve had some really great feedback from some of the kids we’ve worked with to have the support they need,” Christman said.
Mansfield District Court Judge Tiffany Cummings came out to show support.
“As a former assistant district attorney, I was involved in prosecuting several child abuse cases,” Cummings said. “If it’s not right in front of us, we may not realize how big a problem it is. The pinwheels are a great representation of the problem. We’re too small of a county to have this many cases.”
Child abuse is more widespread than many realize, said Northern Tioga School District Superintendent and ImPACT board member Diana Barnes. Pre-pandemic statistics indicated a higher percentage in the NTSD. These days, faculty and staff are frustrated with the feeling of having lost touch with some students.
“It’s imperative we have eyes on all kids,” Barnes said. “Tioga County ranks pretty high in the state as far as child abuse cases. We need to go beyond awareness and into what can we do about it.”
The motorcyclists came to help do that, using the rumble of engines, leather clad riders and reflections sparked off gleaming metal.
“This is the first we learned of it,” said Roy Boom, president of Iron Reign of Tioga. “We came to find out and see what it’s all about and tell them if they need a hand or donation, let us know.”
Brent Reese of Iron Heads spread the word about the event to other motorcycle groups.
“It’s something I believe in and I think (Adams) is having a hard time with Tioga County and needing to bring awareness to the situation,” Reese said. “If we can help 10 kids, it’s worth it.”
“To take a bold stance to help children is a bold thing,” Wilson said about the event.
Her focus is on helping to stop human trafficking. Sexual trafficking is the fastest growing segment of human trafficking.
“Children are particularly vulnerable to exploitation, especially children in the welfare system,” Wilson said.
Because much of the trafficking and abuse is at the hands of family members, it is under-reported, she said. Her goal — and that of ImPACT — align in creating a safe and loving space for children and to empower parents.
While this day’s goal is awareness, the future goal goes beyond that.
“Awareness is one thing, but morally, we are compelled to do more than be aware,” Barnes said. “It’s not one and done. It is something that we continually need to do more.”
For information on ImPACT, visit https://impactareyou.org/ or call 570-948-9525. For more information on Rewritten, visit https://linktr.ee/rewrittenusa or email rewrittenusa@gmail.com.