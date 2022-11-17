MANSFIELD – Property owners here can add something to their celebration of the new year – there is no real estate increase planned for 2023, with only $32,000 taken from the general fund to balance the budget, according to borough manager Chris McGann.
The $832,000 sewer fund also contains no rate increases to borough customers, McGann said.
The approximately $1.8 million budget will keep taxes at 8.25 mills, despite a requested increase of $1,000 from the Mansfield Hose Company and $3,000 the Mansfield Public Library, bringing the library contribution to $21,000 next year, a 17% increase.
Council agreed to advertise the preliminary budgets and will adopt the final budget at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Council also agreed to extend the fire service agreement for two years in an action item.
County-wide tax reassessments are currently underway, which will require a recalculation of the tax rate for 2024, McGann said.
“Budgets are a guiding document, not all is set in stone. I think we do an excellent job of need versus want,” he said.
The budget also includes $125,000 from the general fund for infrastructure projects that will happen in 2023.
Steve McCloskey, chairman of the finance committee, said that brings the total invested in infrastructure projects to nearly $500,000.
“This budget is going to require us to earmark funds that we have had in reserve to cover all the items in the budget, major projects, water, sewer, infrastructure, paving. This took weeks to achieve a balanced budget,” he said.
In related business, McGann noted in his monthly report that the work on the wastewater treatment plant is nearing completion.
Referring to the ongoing maintenance plan to replace membranes that remove solids from the wastewater at the sewer plant, council president Robert Strohecker said “By the time you get done, it will be time to start over.”
In other business, council:
- Agreed to place an ad to hire a new school crossing guard for the downtown intersection.
- Approved advertising for diesel fuel bids for 2023.
- Learned from McGann that grant funding is available to fund the arch pipe replacement project, but it requires a match, which Larson Design Group will work on.
- Annual leaf collection continues through November until streets are cleared of leaves.