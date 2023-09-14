MANSFIELD — The Austin-Cox Post 478 of the American Legion marked the 22nd anniversary of 9-11 , now known as Patriot Day, with a special ceremony at the Mansfield Hose Company Fire Hall Monday, Sept. 11.
Usually held outdoors at Mansfield Veteran’s Park across the bridge from the high school, the wet weather over the weekend and threat of more rain caused the grounds at the park to be too wet to hold the event there.
Legion commander Bruce Dart opened the event with remarks about the importance of remembering the terrible day that nearly 3,000 Americans died in terrorist attacks.
Army National Guard Warrant Officer Sam Van Loon gave remarks to commemorate the day.
“That day marks our life,” he said. It plunged the nation into a “state of chaos.”
Van Loon recalled being in basic training washing pots and pans in the kitchen. “As the day unfolded, we realized we were being attacked on our home soil,” he said.
Van Loon said the day “changed us as soldiers, brought more unity among us, made us realize we were training for war.”
“Let us not forget the resilience we had and never forget those whose lives were lost,” he said, and quoted then New York City Mayor Rudy Guliani: “We are more determined than ever to live our lives in freedom.”
Bill Page, the Hose Company’s chaplain and ambulance association member reminded attendees of how many people died as terrorists used hijacked jetliners to crash into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and one more headed for Washington, DC that never made it to its intended target, either the White House or Capital Building, due to passengers stopping the hijackers.
Instead, it was crashed into a farm field when passengers took over the plane and forced it down near Somerset.
Page gave his remarks before the ringing of the bell ceremony that is done in five sets of five rings of the bell, which represents the loss of the 2,996 people who died that day.
Among the dead were an estimated 1,600 victims from the north tower of the trade center and around 1,000 from the south tower.
Another 125 were killed at the Pentagon.
The remaining 265 fatalities included 92 passengers and the crew of American Airlines flight 11, 65 aboard United Airlines flight 175, 64 on American Airlines flight 77 and 44 on United Airlines flight 93.
“Most of those who perished were civilians, except for 343 members of the New York City Fire Department and 71 law enforcement officers who died in the trade center and on the ground in New York City,” Page said.