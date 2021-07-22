MANSFIELD — Kathryn Barrett, a Democrat who won the nomination for mayor in May and was unopposed, was appointed to the post during Mansfield borough council’s Wednesday, July 14 meeting.
Barrett replaces Mike Detweiler, who tendered his resignation due to moving his residence outside of the borough of Mansfield.
Barrett, a resident of College Avenue, will serve the remainder of his term, which expires Jan. 2, 2022. Upon taking the oath of office, Barrett took a seat at the table and participated in the meeting.
In other business, council approved purchase of a a new effluent pump at $13,744 after one failed during flooding when a bolt hit the housing, according to wastewater treatment plant operator Rich Correll.
“We were able to get it tightened down again and get it pumping, but the lead time for a new pump is about a week,” Correll said.
He also said he expected the second pump will also need replacing soon.
Borough manager Chris McGann reported that there are some new regulations coming out regarding the Freedom of Information law, also known as the Sunshine Law.
“The new regulations are about bringing up items that aren’t on the agenda. The deadline will be 24 hours prior to the meeting to add new things to the agenda,” he said.
McGann said he would have a write-up about the details ready for the August meeting.
Council also decided to hire two full-time police officers, instead of one part and one full time, at $16.50 per hour.
The decision was made after hearing from personnel committee chair Rob Fitzgerald that the committee was made aware that there is a retirement coming up in the police department in the spring 2022.
“We are already down a full-time officer, so we are continuing to search for qualified candidates,” Fitzgerald said.
The two new officers are Marina Geiser, who currently works for Blossburg Police Department, and Michael Bostwick, who is currently a part-time officer for Mansfield.
Council also approved a request from McGann to rescind the approval of HRI for replacing damaged asphalt curbing in the borough and award it to Wentzel Construction for $25 per linear foot. HRI’s price was $50 per linear foot. Council also approved a request to bid out stone for resurfacing of Corey Street, which leads to the borough shop and the wastewater treatment plant.