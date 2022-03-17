MANSFIELD – During the March 9 monthly meeting, borough council here heard some good news from Borough Manager Chris McGann.
The borough won the Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence in the “responding to adversity” category. The award recognizes the borough’s efforts to mitigate flooding on the south end of town.
“Specifically, the borough repaired the arch pipe at the spot that it failed in Smythe Park. Additionally, the borough has contracted with Larson Design Group to identify systematic problems and their solutions within the system,” McGann said.
This study will be used to pursue further grant opportunities, McGann added. An award ceremony will be held April 13 in Harrisburg.
Among the other items of business handled was a proposal to have borough engineer Jimmie Joe Carl keep office hours at the borough building at least one day a week.
McGann noted in his report to council that he “needs additional help to complete a number of large projects for the borough and the municipal authority.” Carl will assist with projects involving the borough’s wastewater treatment plant and its associated collection system.
The borough has contracted Hunt Engineering to design the long-awaited St. James Street resurfacing project. A PennVEST grant is being sought for part of the cost of that project.
Another big project coming this spring is the first phase of the Mansfield History Trail, which would be a gravel trail along the Corey Creek conduit from Extension Street to North Main Street.
It would include five curb cuts that are ADA compliant, three benches, three interpretive signs and two ADA parking spaces on Extension Street.
“We are applying for $84,779.66 from DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnership Program and another $84,779.66 from DCED’s Local Share Account – Statewide. If both grants are awarded, one will be used to match the other for a total project cost of $169,559.32. Council approved the DCNR application at the February meeting,” McGann added.
In other business, council,
- Approved a mowing bid from Dane’s Lawncare and Landscaping for $515 per mowing.
- Approved the quote of $12,000 from TreeMaster LLC, Wellsboro, to remove eight pin oak trees from Extension Street, repair the sidewalk and plant new trees. There are further plans to repair the sidewalks damaged by heaving from the trees and to replant new trees this year.
- Approved resolutions authorizing McGann to apply for two grants, one for the trail project and one for the street project. Application for the other grant for the trail project was approved in February.
- Approved a contract with Partners in Progress to clean the borough offices and common spaces with an increase of $2.80 per cleaning, bringing the cost to $60 per cleaning. The crew from PIP cleans twice a week. The total increase in cost comes to less than $300 for the year, and McGann noted they “do a nice job for us.” Council member Kelvin Morgan abstained from the vote.
- Agreed to allow McGann to hire an intern for the summer from Mansfield University.
Tabled action on a social media policy developed by Police Chief Merle Garrison and Mayor Kathy Barrett.