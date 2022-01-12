The Mansfield Chamber of Commerce meeting on Jan. 11 included a strong message from Jim Nobles, Chamber president and president and CEO of Laurel Health Systems.
“Just under 44% of people in Tioga County are fully vaccinated,” Nobles said. “There’s a lot of room for improvement.
“Vaccinated people have higher protection. Our hospitals are showing much higher rates of the unvaccinated. Vaccinated is considered two shots of Moderna or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you don’t have a booster, you are still considered fully vaccinated.”
Nobles was asked if home testing was reportable in any statistical way, and responded that those numbers are not quantifiable. He did outline what can be measured and evaluated.
“Vaccination numbers, hospitalizations, intensive care unit numbers and deaths are what we can measure,” Nobles said.
Nobles noted that Laurel Health has ordered 250 rapid testing kits and that they will arriving soon. Dawn Hull, chamber secretary, confirmed that while some local retailers are having trouble keeping kits in stock, Walmart has confirmed that that they are making efforts to restock each day.
Irene Morgan of Partners in Progress asked if more Laurel Health rapid-test clinics will become available.
“I am short-staffed 25% (because of unvaccinated employees). Every week my employees have to prove they are negative with a test. They are saying they have trouble finding rapid tests and have to wait for the results and miss work.”
Nobles noted that there is no current county-wide plan for mobile spot testing for asymptomatic testing.
“We don’t have the capability in our local health systems for this,” Nobles said. He added that the local health system has had success with mobile clinics to test symptomatic residents.
Nobles said that the Tioga County PA COVIF-19 Task Force is awaiting the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court regarding vaccine guidelines for employers with 100-plus employees.
Ryan McNamara from Mansfield University reported that Mansfield University will be holding in-person classes in the coming semester and residence halls will be occupied as of Jan. 24.
“We’re going to test all resident students upon moving in and everyone will be wearing masks,” McNamara said. “Testing will be available for anyone who wants it.”
McNamara said that there had been some local concern about a name change for Mansfield University in conjunction with the imminent integration of Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield Universities.
“MU is going to stay MU,” McNamara said. “We do need an official name for accreditation, but that will be on official documents only. We will still be the Mounties, the red and black – and we’re not changing the signs.
“I just want to ease any fears. The three schools are retaining their names.”