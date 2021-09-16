The Mansfield Chamber of Commerce discussed Mansfield University’s upcoming homecoming festivities and the rapid spread of COVID-19 in local schools at the Sept. 14 meeting.
The chamber and MU are examining how to best encourage social distancing and mask-wearing at indoor and outdoor homecoming events. Dawn Hull, executive director, said, “We are not looking at canceling homecoming. We need to work out something for the higher-risk events.”
Hull said fewer vendors spaced farther apart will help, and the Aaron Kelly concert will be held in the bank parking lot.
On-campus indoor Homecoming events have been moved to larger indoor venues at MU.
Jim Nobles, chamber vice president and CEO of Laurel Health, presented current COVID statistics.
“We are in our fifth week of sustained increase,” Nobles said. “We’ve tracked 116 cases in the last seven days, with a 14.7% positivity rate. These numbers are equal to last November’s numbers.”
Nobles noted that the Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force has resumed weekly meetings. The Task Force plans to launch new media campaigns aimed at encouraging the public to observe health guidelines.
“Vaccinated people are getting sick,” said Nobles. “We didn’t see this degree of spread last year. We have 13 children hospitalized and four in the ICU this week.”
Nobles asked the Chamber to spread the word that school board members cannot override state mandates regarding masking in schools.
“We used to have our differences, but now we’re really drawing lines in the sand,” he said. “Some people think we don’t hear their concerns. Please let them know we do hear them. The school board simply can’t overturn a legally mandated order.”
Steve McCloskey, a member of the Mansfield council, reported that the arch pipe under Smythe Park has been repaired, and that the borough continues to work on issues resulting from recent flooding.
McCloskey also updated the Chamber on the PENNDOT reconstruction project.
“Originally, they were going to reconstruct the whole downtown area, which would have forced us to re-do our entire infrastructure,” he said. “Due to revenue stream issues and other considerations, PENNDOT is going to downsize the project. They will now mill and re-pave from Smythe Park to the I-99 Interchange, and from the bridge to the university.
“There will much less disruption to parking and businesses.”
In other news, Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Smythe Park on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.