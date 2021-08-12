MANSFIELD – The chamber of commerce here has moved yet again, from the former district judge’s building to 8 South Main Street, Unit 1, behind Strohecker’s Vision Care. Chamber of commerce director Dawn Hull announced the move at the chamber’s Aug. 10 meeting in the borough council meeting room.
“The easiest way to say it is we’re now around the corner,” she said.
Prior to the district judge’s building, which is to be taken over by Laurel Health Services, the chamber office was located in the building next to the Smythe Park gatehouse. Hull said the phone number remains the same, 570-662-3442.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first in person meeting the chamber has had since COVID restrictions went into effect in March 2020.
Among the events announced that are coming up is a Mountie Days in conjunction with Mansfield University Aug. 19. The deadline for businesses to register to participate is Friday, Aug. 13, Hull said.
Jim Nobles of Laurel Health Systems reported on the latest COVID 19 information as the first day of school approaches.
“With back-to-school right around the corner, all eyes are on masking for the students. The governor said no mask mandate, but then the health secretary said all options are on the table, so we’ll have to let the virus dictate that,” he said.
The chamber’s Trunk or Treat will be held on Halloween night, which falls on a Sunday this year, and the mayor has already proclaimed that Trick or Treat will be Oct. 31.
Moving day for students at MU is Aug. 19, classes start on the Aug. 25, and students walking in town will see welcome signs in downtown businesses.
Dr. Bashar Hanna, new president for the three schools, Mansfield, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven, will be at Mansfield sometime soon, Ryan McNamara said.
“Enrollment of incoming class is down by 47 students, but everyone at PASHE is down, and that includes international students which is a good chunk of that number,” McNamara said, but Mansfield is by no means the worse when it comes to enrollment.
The SUNY system has mandated vaccines, and MU has seen a rise in New York State students. MU encourages students to get vaccines and wear masks, but cannot require them except in the clinic and on buses.
“Entry testing is required for resident students, with the antigen test. Any vaccinated students can present their proof of that and avoid the testing, but testing is available and will be available,” McNamara said.
Nobles also reported on COVID-19 testing and transmission in Tioga County.
“We have been seeing an increase in cases over the past week, with less time to transmit the Delta variant because of the viral load in the nasal passages. All the counties around Tioga are up more than Tioga County. A dismal 38.4% of all those eligible for the vaccine are vaccinated; 42% have at least one dose,” Nobles said.
At-home tests for the virus are available at CVS, said Nobles; positive results should be reported to the Department of Health.
“We are also going into the schools offering the vaccine to anyone 12 and up who are interested, which does require parental permission,” he said.
Boosters will likely be available for those over 65 in December, according to Nobles.