The Mansfield Chamber of Commerce was asked to support a regional project at the Feb. 8 meeting.
Tioga County Risk Manager Marc Rice was on hand to discuss the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Tioga County is a finalist for these federal monies, which could bring more than a million dollars to the area to develop outdoor trails and recreational facilities, including the Marsh Creek Greenway.
“I would encourage all small businesses in Mansfield to fill out the Economic Development Beneficiary form,” Rice said.
This form allows businesses to strengthen Tioga County’s chances for this program.
“This will give you a chance to explain how your businesses will see impact from development and expansion of tourism – stimulating your employment rates or increasing revenue,” said Rice.
The form is available through the Mansfield Chamber office.
Steve McCloskey, of Mansfield Borough Council, echoed Rice’s theme as he spoke about recreational improvements coming this summer.
“The question is, how do we enhance economic viability?” McCloskey asked. “Working with the Army Corps of Engineers the trail system will soon extend from North Main Street to the Lamb’s Creek recreational trail.”
McCloskey praised the borough road crews who worked tirelessly during the recent storms, and also addressed the problems that arise when residents don’t clear their sidewalks and what the future holds if this continues.
“We have a lot of people walking here; you even see people walking to Walmart,” McCloskey said. “The borough code says that sidewalks must be cleared 24 hours after a snowstorm ends.
“We can give a citation. Some people ignore it, some people pay it and there’s still no maintenance.”
Going forward, the borough will be increasing penalties for uncleared sidewalks.
“We’re still going to give citations, but if the resident doesn’t clear their sidewalk to borough will come clear it and the resident will be billed for that service,” McCloskey said.
Kevin Thomas of KC 101.5 encouraged chamber members to participate in Raise the Region, an upcoming online fundraiser for multiple counties including Tioga County. Raise the Region offers local nonprofits matching funds for individual contributions during a 30-hour online fundraising session.
This is the first year that Tioga County will be joining six other Pennsylvania counties in Raise the Region.
“There is a huge amount of money available,” Thomas said. “I don’t think people know how big this is.” Raise the Region will take place online from Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on March 10.
In other news, Kathy Barrett reported that the 4th of July committee is planning two raffles and has collected almost $100 for the festivities from canisters placed in Mansfield businesses.
“We’re working on monthly themes for a drive-in or bring-your-own-chair movie series,” said Barrett. “We’re looking into licensing and doing this properly.”
Jim Nobles, chamber president and CEO of Laurel Health, reported that COVID-19 numbers are trending down.
“Positivity is down 20%, and incidences have halved since last month.” Noble said.
Also introduced to the chamber was Kimberly Jennings, who has joined Develop Tioga working in communications and economic development, and Erin Root, who is the new business operations manager at Highland Chocolates.