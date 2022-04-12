The Mansfield Chamber of Commerce announced that Patricia (Patty) Hutcheson of Mansfield is the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year 2022.
“Patty’s one of those hardworking individuals that you see absolutely everywhere,” said Chamber Executive Director Dawn Hull at the meeting on April 12.
Hutcheson owns Patricia Hutcheson’s Beauty Shop in Mansfield and is widely known for her community and volunteer efforts. A banquet honoring her will be held at the Mansfield fire hall on May 13.
Ryan McNamara of Mansfield University reported that MU’s first annual Giving Day, held over 24 hours on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8 raised $105,168 in donations from the university and the broader community. These funds will be used to directly benefit students.
McNamara also announced a grant of $126,000 from the AllOne Foundation. AllOne, based in Wilkes-Barre, works with health care personnel and systems to improve the health and welfare of Pennsylvanians.
“They are especially concerned with children and women’s health,” said McNamara. “This grant will fund an autism research center here at MU which will have resources and trainings for parents.”
Steve McClosky of Mansfield borough council announced that he and several others from the borough will travel to Harrisburg on Wednesday, April 13 to accept a Governor’s Award from Governor Wolf.
“This award is for the response the borough made regarding out recent flooding,” McCloskey said. “It’s a recognition of all the steps we’ve taken.
“It’s still not fixed, though,” McCloskey said. “So some people might ask, ‘Why are you getting this award?’”
McCloskey explained that Governor Wolf recognizes the ‘sense of crisis’ surrounding the extensive damage done by the recent floods, the main purpose of the trip is to “ask for a check.”
“We need $5 million to expand the drain system,” McCloskey said. “This is a bad situation.”
McCloskey said that while researching the problem he learned that the same drainage and flooding issues had happened in 1902.
“We need a permanent solution,” he said. “All the federal and state reps we’ve talked to have been very helpful and they understand the problem, but only the governor can write the check.”
In other business, Mayor Kathy Barrett spoke on behalf the Chamber’s 4th of July Committee.
“May 21 is our community yard sale,” Barrett said. “Our first family bingo night is coming soon, with that date to be announced, and our first outdoor movie night will be June 10 at the park and is sponsored by Partners in Progress.”
Irene Morgan of Partners in Progress noted that there has been concern that Highland Chocolates is closing and urged the chamber to correct that rumor.
“We’re renovating the Route 6 factory,” Morgan said. “The downtown store is still open. We are not closing.”