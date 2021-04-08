MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Borough Police Department has suspended one of its police officers after he said the Confederate flag was not a racist symbol in a TikTok live stream he made while on duty. He also appears to make an arrest while live streaming.
Officer Brian Gossert went on his TikTok account early last week and made these comments during a live stream and has since made national headlines for his comments and actions during it.
The Mansfield Borough Council issued a statement last Wednesday evening, suspending Gossert.
“The Borough Council is appalled and outraged by this conduct,” the statement read. “The officer has been suspended and an investigation is proceeding. The views expressed in these videos do not reflect the values of the Borough government.”
It is unclear if Gossert is still being paid while on suspension, or the length of the suspension. The borough originally directed all questions to its attorney, Chris Lantz, who has not responded to this newspaper’s repeated request for comment.
The borough is planning a special meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8 via Zoom “to consider the removal of a temporary probationary officer from employment with the borough.” The public may attend; the link and more information will be posted at www.mansfieldborough.org before the meeting. If anyone requires accommodations to attend the meeting, contact the borough office at 570-662-2315.
Gossert, of Denver, Pa., was hired as an “as needed” police officer for the Mansfield Police Department in August 2019. He graduated from the Mansfield University Police Academy in 2012.