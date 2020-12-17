MANSFIELD — A new council member, a balanced budget and COVID-19 update were all discussion points during Wednesday’s virtual Mansfield Borough Council meeting.
After the resignation of council member David Brown last month, resident Karri Verno was appointed to the vacant position, with the term expiring Dec. 31, 2021.
Verno, a psychology professor at Mansfield University, has lived in Tioga County for 15 years and has lived in Mansfield for the past nine years.
As far as finances stand within the borough, its revenues were down for the month compared to where it stood last year, but the total collections for the year are “on par” for what was expected when the 2020 budget was proposed.
“We feel very confident and that we are in as good of a spot as we can be for the conditions that we’ve endured during the last year,” Steve McCloskey, council member and chair of the finance committee, said.
Revenue from real estate taxes is about $20,000 short of what is budgeted, but the borough expects that to change in December, as the council previously waived the penalty phase in response to COVID-19.
The council adopted the 2021 budget, with no tax increase, unanimously. Members also set the sewer rates for 2021, which is also with no increase, unanimously.
The borough is considering establishing a “community enhancement funding project,” akin to its sidewalk improvement program. An entity, organization or individuals that are doing something to enhance the borough could be eligible for monetary funding to help with the project. The funding would come in the form of a matching grant, though funds would be limited. Mccloskey said details are still being ironed out but the borough hopes to continue to support those who are bettering the borough.
Will Schlosser, chair of the borough’s public safety committee, informed the council that COVID-19 cases within the county are still growing exponentially and deaths are increasing, especially within nursing homes. He said he was asked why cases aren’t seen in kids; he said there are youth cases of COVID-19, but it’s not seen in the same way.
“In Tioga County and Tioga County healthcare systems, you’re seeing between 11 and 13% of COVID cases are actually considering kids, youth under the age of 18. They tend not to have the severe symptoms, but the problem comes in, where the kid is maybe asymptomatic gives it to another kid who’s asymptomatic, it goes back into the household, and then you start to get people that are having either underlying health conditions, or just affects them differently. And that’s where the spread can happen through kids,” he said.
The next borough council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. For more information on the format of the meeting, visit http://mansfieldborough.org.