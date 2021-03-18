MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Borough Council discussed a variety of topics during its Wednesday, March 10 meeting, including the upcoming Main Street Project, a community enhancement fund, a new trash receptacle and updates on the walking trail project.
The council briefly discussed whether or not it should pass a noise ordinance that would allow for night construction work during the Main Street Project, planned for 2024.
Allowing for night work will shorten the length of the total project. Borough councilman Steve McCloskey said in the preliminary discussions with PennDOT, they indicated allowing for night work could cut off a year from the project, bringing it to two construction seasons instead of three.
Noise will be the issue, Council Vice President Robert Fitzgerald said. Council President Robert Strohecker said if it can cut a year off of the project, he thinks they should do so.
“It’s not going to be fun but it’s what you have to do, in my opinion, you just have to get the project done as quickly as possible,” Strohecker said.
The council doesn’t need to make a decision immediately, but Borough Manager Chris McGann suggested they keep it on their radar. It’s still unclear if the night work would increase or decrease the total cost of the project to the borough.
A resolution to establish a community enhancement fund was approved unanimously. The community enhancement fund is akin to the borough’s sidewalk improvement program. An entity, organization or individuals that are doing something to enhance the borough could be eligible for funding to help with the project. The funding would come in the form of a matching grant, though funds would be limited. The council approved transferring $20,000 into the account for it.
The council approved the Mayor Mike Detweiler’s proclamation, naming April 3 “Eta Beta Tau Day.” The fraternity at Mansfield University recently raised $2,250 for a child friendly trash receptacle to replace one at the recently renovated Graydon Scott Playground. The new trash receptacle is shaped like a frog.
A dedication ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, April 2 at the playground.
The council heard an update on the plan to develop a walking and biking trail along the Tioga River and eventually connect it with Lambs Creek trail, Route 6 bike trail and the Mansfield High School. The plan will develop 1.34 miles of trail, stabilize a historic milk plant and add educational and way-finding signage.
The council has allocated $75,000 from Act 13 funding for this project. The drainage behind the plaza needs to be fixed, which will relieve the dirt and the dust from rain events, McCloskey said. Once completed, stones will replace pavement around the borough garage, which will make a more conducive environment and cut down on dust and potholes.
“We hope to have both of those two things completed and it is our goal to have that trail extended out to Main Street by the … end of this construction year,” McCloskey said.
The animal ordinance draft was discussed but any action was tabled until the next meeting. A few adjustments will be made based on community feedback and will be brought before the council and committee in April.
The next Mansfield borough council meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 14.