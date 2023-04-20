MANSFIELD – An upcoming PennDOT project on the borough’s main downtown arteries, Wellsboro and Main streets, will soon make significant changes, borough manager Chris McGann announced during Wednesday’s council meeting.
Members of council met with representatives of GPI and PennDOT on April 5 to review the project which is set to start next year.
Bids for the infrastructure and drainage work, mill overlay and bridge repairs, ADA curb cut upgrades and drainage improvements will be let in January 2024.
One of the most impactful changes could be the loss of four parking spaces closest to the intersection, mainly to accommodate large trucks making turns. PennDOT has made the request but it will be up to the borough to approve it. The public works committee will revisit this in May.
In return, PennDOT offered to repaint the remaining parking spots for $950, which McGann said should not be passed up, as is low for the scope of work.
Councilman Steve McCloskey noted that losing four parking spots in the busy downtown area “may not be much to some, but for others it is a matter of profit and loss.”
“We need to talk to the people it will affect besides us,” he added.
Potential on street parking changes on Route 6 near Railroad Street and South Main Street near Dorsett Drive are being investigated as well, according to the meeting summary provided to council.
Between the PennDOT project and the St. James Street project, a good-sized chunk of the borough streets will be ripped up during construction season next year and into 2025, but much of the work downtown will be done during overnight hours.
A separate project moving forward in Richmond Township, could also potentially include a sidewalk on each side of business Route 15 from the KFC restaurant to the Route 15 intersection. “They are adding a turning lane there as well,” Strohecker said.
McCloskey, who chairs the finance committee, reminded council that they needed to be “very cash conscious.”
“It’s really going to get tight starting with the PennDOT and St. James Street projects. It’s real money that we have to put up,” McCloskey said.
He also suggested council should consider asking non-profits in the borough if they can do something in lieu of taxes.
“We are limited in what we can do. NPHC and Laurel Health is working on a planned presentation and Chris drafted one for the (Mansfield) Foundation. When the chamber dropped responsibility for the (holiday) lights, after many years, the Foundation stepped up and got us new decorations and they are taking care of electricity. The money in reserve is all allocated to some kind of project. We go from January to March without the highest amount of money (tax) that we can bring in,” he added.
McGann said that the PA Route 6 Alliance has secured funding to do a comprehensive update on the Heritage Community Plan.
“It’s been quite a while since we’ve done that and hopefully, we can do that in conjunction with the chamber,” he said.
“This is our opportunity to have them do some projects, which opens us up to get more funding from grants,” he added. One possible project would be connecting the walking trail to Covington.
In other business, council:
- Awarded the mowing bid to Pioneer Landscaping, Little Marsh for $390 per mow.
- Learned that Mayor Kathy Barrett had set the townwide yard sale date to be May 13, the same day as New Covenant Academy’s. She also made proclaimed March as Developmental Disability Month and April 4 as Martha Lloyed Community Services Day.
- Learned that borough spring clean-up day would be May 20.
- Approved allowing the chamber to temporarily use an office currently used by the mayor to help with chamber’s finances as they work with a new director.
- Approved a sewer bill reduction request of $523 after a pipe burst in an apartment building on North Academy Street in December and leaked 160,000 gallons of water.